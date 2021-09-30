The Frontmen of Country: Trio of lead singers Richie McDonald of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow of Little Texas and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart play The Cameo Theater on Saturday
» When: Saturday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. » Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. » Web, audio and video: https://thefrontmenofcountry.com. Veteran lead singers Larry Stewart, Richie McDonald and Tim Rushlow built hit-making careers as leaders of groups in the country field. Stewart fronted Restless Heart. McDonald led Lonestar. Rushlow...heraldcourier.com
Comments / 0