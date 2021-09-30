Commentary: Pass legislation to keep horses out of the slaughterhouse
We don't eat horse meat in America, and horse slaughter is illegal in some states. But currently there is no federal legislation banning horse slaughter nationally. Horses are considered our companions and helpers in work, entertainment, athletics, travel and, throughout history, military endeavors. But there are plenty of countries that do consume horse flesh, in Europe and in Asia, and when there's money involved, you can bet that unscrupulous individuals — known as “kill buyers” — will attempt to cash in on this grotesque trade.www.timesunion.com
