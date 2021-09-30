Commentary: Pass legislation to keep horses out of the slaughterhouse

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin says he supports the three-point-five-trillion-dollar reconciliation package but knows changes will have to be made to get it across the finish line. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, the Illinois Democrat said the goal is to get the infrastructure and reconciliation legislation passed by the new target date of October 31st. He added that he would vote “yes” on a package that had the Hyde Amendment in it. The provision would cut federal funding for abortions around the U.S. Durbin said approving the bill is vital, and he’ll do what it takes to get it passed.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO