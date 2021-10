A time-honored tradition is over as the first of three parades has been scrapped from Holland, Michigan's international festival celebrating its Dutch heritage. Good Morning America sent Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee to Holland, Michigan to be the grand marshal of the Tulip Time Volksparade in 2019. In 2022, the event no longer exists. Tulip Time will look different as it is still recovering from being completely called off in 2020. Mother Nature didn't get the memo and more than five million tulips of every imaginable color bloomed around the city as they do each year, but all official events were cancelled. Holland's mayor implored tourists to stay away from the Lake Michigan town.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO