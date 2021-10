The euro rallied a bit against the US dollar on Monday but gave back some of the most extreme gains as the 1.16 level continues to act as a magnet for the market. At this point, we have seen a lot of negative downward pressure, and as a result I did not get involved in buying this market on a break to the upside. I would expect more of a “sell the rallies” type of situation going forward, at least on signs of exhaustion.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO