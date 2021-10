The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI – at 14:00 GMT this Tuesday. The gauge is expected to ease to 60.0 in September from 61.7 previous. The Fed, however, looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth. Hence, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment sub-component, which is anticipated to hold steady at 53.7 during the reported month. Conversely, the Prices Paid sub-component, which represents inflation, is expected to rise sharply to 79.3 from 75.4 in August.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO