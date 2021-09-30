CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Football meets Culture” initiative enjoys the support of strong partners

 5 days ago

Strong partners have come together to assist with an integrative education programme entitled “Football meets Culture”. In Frankfurt am Main, local supporters of the initiative introduced themselves and described their work with socially disadvantaged children. The German Football League Foundation has been a partner of the integrative education programme since 2012, and the city’s main football club Eintracht Frankfurt have been involved with the Karmeliter Primary School since the very outset. Since January 2021, Deutsche Hospitality is supporting the programme at the Karmeliter Primary School located in the multi-cultural area surrounding Frankfurt’s main railway station, only one stop away on the suburban train network from Deutsche Hospitality’s headquarters. The company is also supporting the Erich Kästner School in the city’s North End.

Virginia Tech wrestler enjoys success, culture at international event

Days before leaving to fly halfway across the world, Bryce Andonian wondered about the people, the food, and the language as he prepared to spend a week in Russia. As it turned out, his initial trepidations were completely unfounded. “It was pretty amazing,” he said. Andonian’s opinion was probably altered...
COMBAT SPORTS
Mesut Ozil wants more South Asians playing football and supports initiative

Mesut Ozil has joined forces with the Football Association and Football for Peace to launch a development centre to promote inclusion and opportunities in football for the South Asian community in Bradford. Football for Peace, led by former British South Asian player Kashif Siddiqi and the FA, are co-launching the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Race for World Cup berths heats up in Europe

While a select quartet of Europe's heavyweights battle for the Nations League crown this week, Germany, England, Portugal and Denmark will train their sights on locking down a place at next year's World Cup in Qatar. European champions Italy, Spain, France and Belgium take centre stage contesting the Final Four in Milan and Turin, but five of the 10 automatic World Cup qualifying spots could be secured come next Tuesday. Denmark appear the most likely to complete the job, knowing wins over Moldova and Austria will secure top spot in Group F. Kasper Hjulmand's Euro 2020 semi-finalists are the only country with a 100 percent record. Denmark have scored 22 goals in six games without reply, and thrashed Moldova 8-0 at home in the reverse fixture.
SOCCER
FIFA urges players to get vaccinated, EPL lags on take-up

FIFA offered direct encouragement for footballers to get vaccinated on Sunday.The first clear statement of its kind from world football's governing body came as players were flying to countries for men's World Cup qualifiers.“We encourage COVID-19 vaccinations,” FIFA said, "and endorse the World Health Organization’s position: safe, fair, and equitable access is critical in all countries. Players should not receive priority access to vaccines.”The British government last week agreed to ease strict quarantine requirements to allow fully vaccinated players to train and feature in matches on their return to England from red-list countries, which includes all of South America. Those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manuel Neuer
Italy and Spain open Nations League Final Four with replay of Euro 2020 epic

Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro for the Nations League Final Four opener, a replay of their epic Euro 2020 semi-final. Spain finished on the losing side back in July's European Championship semi-final as the Azzurri prevailed on penalties and went on to win the tournament, beginning an unforgettable summer of sport for Italy. Roberto Mancini's Italy are on a world-record run of 37 matches without defeat and have a squad predictably stuffed full of players who took part in their run to glory in the Euro final over England at Wembley. "We'll be facing a great Italy team: they deservedly beat England in the final of the Euro and they've kept their long unbeaten run going," said Spain coach Luis Enrique after announcing his squad on Thursday.
UEFA
The sporting weekend in pictures

The first full-scale running of the London Marathon in more than two years was staged and the showdown between title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City was the pick of the Premier League weekend.Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend in pictures.David Weir (left) from Great Britain crossing the finishing line on The Mall to come third in the Elite Men’s Wheelchair Race at The 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon (Bob Martin/Virgin Money London Marathon). The race was won by Switzerland’s Marcel Hug.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, politician, actor and rogue

Larger-than-life French business mogul Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was a symbol of the best and worst of high-rolling free market capitalism. His swashbuckling career spanned business, sports, politics and the arts, but also scandal and prison. Tapie, who revealed in 2017 that he had cancer of the stomach and oesophagus, made a vast fortune, lost it and then made it back again, only to end his life broke following a scandal which embroiled Christine Lagarde, now head of the European Central Bank. "If there is one thing I know how to do, it is making dough," the permanently tanned tycoon once boasted.
CELEBRITIES
Joe Ledley tells Wales youngsters ‘it’s time to step up’ in Gareth Bale’s stead

Joe Ledley has told Wales’ youngsters it is time to step up and deliver on the World Cup stage without talisman Gareth BaleSkipper Bale will miss Friday’s crunch World Cup qualifying clash with the Czech Republic in Prague and the trip to Estonia three days later because of injury.The Real Madrid forward has suffered what Wales manager Robert Page describes as a “significant hamstring tear” and could also miss the closing qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium in November.Bale was due to win his 100th cap in Prague, but former Wales midfielder Ledley believes the time has come for others to...
SOCCER
Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. "It's low, not just in the Premier League but in the Football League as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Callum Robinson speaks out on his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has admitted he has chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite being twice laid low by the virus.The 26-year-old West Brom striker, who had already missed games for his country as a close contact, first tested positive in November last year and then again in August, meaning he had to sit out last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.Robinson is back in the fold for Saturday’s qualifier against the Azeris in Baku, but just days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his exasperation with Premier League players who have not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Virginia Tech wrestler enjoys success, culture at international event

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Days before leaving to fly halfway across the world, Bryce Andonian wondered about the people, the food, and the language as he prepared to spend a week in Russia. As it turned out, his initial trepidations were completely unfounded. “It was pretty...
COMBAT SPORTS

