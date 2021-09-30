“Football meets Culture” initiative enjoys the support of strong partners
Strong partners have come together to assist with an integrative education programme entitled “Football meets Culture”. In Frankfurt am Main, local supporters of the initiative introduced themselves and described their work with socially disadvantaged children. The German Football League Foundation has been a partner of the integrative education programme since 2012, and the city’s main football club Eintracht Frankfurt have been involved with the Karmeliter Primary School since the very outset. Since January 2021, Deutsche Hospitality is supporting the programme at the Karmeliter Primary School located in the multi-cultural area surrounding Frankfurt’s main railway station, only one stop away on the suburban train network from Deutsche Hospitality’s headquarters. The company is also supporting the Erich Kästner School in the city’s North End.www.hospitalitynet.org
