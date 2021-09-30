CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kvalitena redeems its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds

 6 days ago

Kvalitena AB (publ) ("Kvalitena") announces that it has redeem all of its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds (ISIN: SE0009664949) in the amount of SEK 306.5 million. The redemption was made at 103 per cent of the nominal amount. Reference is made to the terms and conditions originally dated 27 March 2017 as amended and restated on 17 December 2020 (the "Terms & conditions") for the up to SEK 1,000 million senior unsecured floating rate bonds 2017/2021.

AMERCO (UHAL) Announces $600 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes

AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced today that it has entered into a note purchase agreement to issue $600 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") in a private placement offering with a weighted average interest rate of 2.59% as of the issuance date.
Unit of SMCP’s majority shareholder fails to redeem bonds

PARIS (Reuters) – French fashion company SMCP, whose brands include Sandro and Maje, said on Thursday that European TopSoho – a unit of its majority shareholder – had failed to redeem 250 million euros ($293 million) of bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares. "European TopSoho has until September 30 (inclusive) to...
Will this Bitcoin metric repeat its 2013, 2017 bull-phase in 2021

When we talk about market resistance and support for any asset, the thinking is directly associated with psychological ranges such as Bitcoin at $40,000 or Ethereum at $3000, Cardano at $2, and so on. Yet, over time, the entire premise of observing resistance/support only on price charts has changed, as certain values on metrics have been defined as a strong bounce-back for the market.
Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Prices Upsized 7.5M Share Offering at $26/sh

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 7,500,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the "Selling Shareholders"), at a public offering price of $26.00 per Class A share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 6,000,000 Class A shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,125,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MasterCard (MA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

MasterCard (NYSE: MA) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, or $1.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 8, 2021, with...
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q3 2021 announcement

6 October 2021: Borregaard ASA ("Borregaard", OSE ticker: BRG) Presentation of Q3 2021 results. Borregaard will report third quarter 2021 results on Thursday 21 October 2021 at 07:00 CET....
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as "H+H" or "the Company") initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.
Tesla (TSLA) puts more active than calls into shareholder meeting

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) 30-day option implied volatility is at 53; compared to its 52-week range of 37 to 106 into shareholder meeting on October 7. Call put ratio 1 call to 1.3 puts.
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Prices Upsized 2.15M Share Offering at $66/sh

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced the upsize and pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $66.00 per share. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of common stock from INDUS at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The newly issued shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on October 6, 2021, on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "INDT", and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NFYS) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFYS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
4 Rating Changes Goldman Sachs Made Today in American Steel Research Coverage

Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng has made 4 rating changes in the bank’s research coverage of American Steel stocks.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Burgan Bank hires Citi, StanChart for sale of dollar senior bonds

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait's Burgan Bank has hired Citi and Standard Chartered to lead a planned sale of senior U.S. dollar-denominated six-year bonds, a bank document showed on Monday. Other banks on the deal are Bank ABC, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of...
Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
