Kvalitena redeems its 2017/2021 senior unsecured floating rate bonds

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, today announced the upsize and pricing of its public offering of 2,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $66.00 per share. The underwriters also have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 shares of common stock from INDUS at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The newly issued shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on October 6, 2021, on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "INDT", and the closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO