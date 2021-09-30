Marriott International Plans to Expand Footprint in South Asia with 22 New Signings in the Past 18 Months

At Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Gurnoor Bindra has taken up her first general manager position after over a decade working in hospitality. Spending the last two years with Aloft City Centre Deira, she now finds herself at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai. Bindra is staying within the Marriott International company, as well as the Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) group. Both Mall of the Emirates and the Sheraton hotel are within MAF's portfolio, as are the Aloft hotel and its connecting mall. Before Aloft, Bindra worked with Starwood - now part of Marriott - for five years. While there, she worked as operations analyst for south Asia; specialist operations and regional operations manager in India. She also worked six months as a senior accountant for The Westin Gurgaon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO