Marriott International Plans to Expand Footprint in South Asia with 22 New Signings in the Past 18 Months
On the heels of the 16th Hotel Investment Conference - South Asia (HICSA 2021), Marriott International today announced it has signed 22 new hotel agreements in South Asia – comprising India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal – in the past 18 months, expecting to add more than 2,700 rooms to its fast-growing portfolio. Marriott International currently is the hotel chain with the largest number of rooms in the South Asia region and expects to continue its solid growth with these new signings.www.hospitalitynet.org
