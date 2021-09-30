CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Michael Bridges

 6 days ago

The Adolphus announces Michael Bridges as General Manager for the hotel. Relocating from the Los Angeles area to join the iconic Dallas hotel, Michael brings a refreshed energy and expertise to the historic Dallas hotel. Michael Bridges' experience blends iconic lifestyle hotel openings with refined Ritz-Carlton training. Most recently, Bridges...

The Adolphus in Dallas, Texas Names Michael Bridges as General Manager

Dallas, TX – September 28, 2021 – The Adolphus announces Michael Bridges as General Manager and Chef Jin Lee as Executive Chef of culinary operations for the hotel. Both relocating from the Los Angeles area to join the iconic Dallas hotel, the duo brings a refreshed energy and expertise to the historic Dallas hotel.
