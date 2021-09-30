CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversational commerce and the apps of tomorrow

By Andrew Lawson
diginomica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the parameters for how we gather in person are growing and then shrinking again from week to week, per a dizzying list of factors, how we gather digitally continues to expand. Earlier this year, we tuned in as Clubhouse reinvented the idea of a chat room – the audio-based...

diginomica.com

martechseries.com

VOICE Talks Guests from Walmart, Google Assistant, and RAIN Explore How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce

September episode will also honor National Hispanic Heritage Month. “VOICE Talks,” a monthly live-streamed talk show discussing the latest developments in voice technology, announced that its September 30 episode will share “How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce.” In addition, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, held September 15 through October 15, the show will close with a special conversation about the impact made by new actions like “Today in Latino History.”
CELL PHONES
Vox

Why this Facebook scandal is different

On Sunday evening, a former Facebook employee who has previously revealed damning internal documents about the company came forward on 60 Minutes to reveal her identity. Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic integrity team, shared documents that were the basis of an explosive series of articles in the Wall Street Journal. The reports revealed that the company knew its products can cause meaningful harm — including negatively impacting the mental health of teens — but it still has not made major changes to fix such problems.
INTERNET
Mark Zuckerberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Facebook CTO Apologizes for Outages as Apps Take Hours to Return Online

Facebook’s chief technology officer apologized on Monday afternoon after Facebook’s suite of applications, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, remained offline for several hours around the globe. “Facebook services coming back online now — may take some time to get to 100%. To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I’m sorry,” Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s outgoing CTO, tweeted late on Monday afternoon. A few hours earlier, Schroepfer said the company was experiencing “networking issues” and that Facebook’s teams were “working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.” The Facebook applications first began displaying error messages early on Monday morning, with a spike in users reporting outages beginning after 8 a.m. PT, according to Downdetector. It wasn’t until late Monday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. PT, that Facebook announced its apps and services were returning online. The company has not yet offered a clear explanation for the cause of the global outages. Facebook’s most recent major outage took place in 2019, when apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp became inaccessible for nearly 24 hours. At the time, representative for Facebook pointed to a “server configuration change” as the cause of the problem.
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook chooses 'profit over safety,' says whistleblower

The whistleblower who shared a trove of Facebook documents alleging the social media giant knew its products were fueling hate and harming children's mental health revealed her identity Sunday in a televised interview, and accused the company of choosing "profit over safety." The world's largest social media platform has been embroiled in a firestorm brought about by Haugen, who as an unnamed whistleblower shared documents with US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal that detailed how Facebook knew its products, including Instagram, were harming young girls, especially around body image.
INTERNET
KIFI Local News 8

Facebook’s services start coming back online after outage

By Clare Duffy and Sean Lyngaas, CNN Business Around six hours after Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down, service started coming back online, though coverage was still spotty. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all suffered outages midday Monday, according to public statements from the three Facebook services. Outage tracking site Down Detector logged tens of thousands of reports The post Facebook’s services start coming back online after outage appeared first on Local News 8.
INTERNET
The Verge

What is BGP, and what role did it play in Facebook’s massive outage

On Monday, Facebook was completely knocked offline, taking Instagram and WhatsApp (not to mention a few other websites) down with it. Many have been quick to say that the incident had to do with BGP, or Border Gateway Protocol, citing sources from inside Facebook, traffic analysis, and the gut instinct that “it’s always DNS or BGP.” Facebook is back up and has since released an explanation detailing how BGP was just a part of its woes (and saying that it more or less worked as intended), but this all raises the question:
INTERNET
CNET

Facebook whistleblower reveals herself, says company prioritizes its own interests

The person who revealed internal Facebook research to The Wall Street Journal that served as the basis for a series of stories about the social network's knowledge of the harm its platforms cause, and about its efforts to downplay that harm, publicly revealed herself on 60 Minutes on Sunday. She is a former algorithmic product manager at Facebook named Frances Haugen.
INTERNET
WHO 13

Facebook whistleblower says network hurts kids, fuels division

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S., adding that its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety. And she said responsibility for that lies right at the top, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. […]
INTERNET
FOX8 News

Outage highlights how vital Facebook has become worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — The six-hour outage at Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp was a headache for many casual users but far more serious for the millions of people worldwide who rely on the social media sites to run their businesses or communicate with relatives, fellow parents, teachers or neighbors. When all three services went dark […]
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook fights global outage and whistleblower revelations

Facebook battled dueling crises Monday as potentially billions of users were impacted when its dominant social network went offline for seven hours, and the company fought against a whistleblower's damning revelations. Many long-held fears and criticisms about the platform seem to have been backed up by Facebook's own research, which ex-worker Frances Haugen has turned over to authorities and the Wall Street Journal. But as US senators prepared for her highly anticipated Tuesday testimony on the documents, Facebook went offline in an outage that hit users across its platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp. "Billions of users have been impacted by the services being entirely offline today," tracker Downdetector wrote on its website.
INTERNET
KX News

Ex-Facebook employee says social media giant’s products hurt kids, fuel division

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist told Congress on Tuesday that the social network giant’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to make changes because they elevate profits over safety. Frances Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. She is accusing the company […]
INTERNET

