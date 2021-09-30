CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The QHotels Group Announces Rebrand

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe QHotels Group has announced their rebrand to The QHotels Collection with the unveiling of a new identity. The change echoes the transition of the group’s hotels under one cohesive identity, with creating meaningful connections at the core of the brand’s values. Formerly known as The QHotels Group, the new...

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

New Members Elected to HTNG Executive Leadership Group

TNG is pleased to welcome three new members to the Executive Leadership Group: Sarah Fults (MGM Resorts International), Cameron Hammond (Hyatt Hotels Corporation) and Scott Strickland (Wyndham Hotels & Resorts). Formerly known as HTNG's Board of Governors, the Executive Leadership Group continues to be the key direction-setting body for HTNG....
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

How can hotel vouchers benefit your customers in the current climate?

With winter very nearly almost upon us (how did that happen?) hoteliers are turning their attention towards planning for Quarter 4, and everything that entails. As well as the key dates to push, like Cyber Weekend, Christmas and January sales, how else can you increase your revenue? Through vouchers. People...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#The Qhotels Collection
hospitalitynet.org

Cornell Research: Social Listening to Create Bespoke Customer Experiences: Best Practices for Hospitality Operators

Social listening involves using the information customers post publicly to better personalize their experience. But distinguishing the messages that matter (and responding to them promptly and effectively) is not easy—with customers in the United States posting over 500 million tweets a day, and over 400 million uploads on Instagram—how can a company sift through this information to make a meaningful connection? In our paper, we describe the process Luxury Hotel Company X embarked on to harness social media postings to better manage their experience in real-time.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Forecourt giant EG Group buys bakery chain Cooplands

Forecourt giant EG Group has snapped up Cooplands, the UK’s second biggest bakery chain, as it continues to expand its food service operations.EG, which operates 6,000 forecourts globally and around 400 in the UK, bought the Scarborough-based chain for an undisclosed sumCooplands, which is predominantly focused in the North East and Yorkshire was founded in 1885 and employs more than 1,600 staff.The chain runs 180 bakers’ shops and cafes, as well as three large bakeries that produce the products sold at its sites.Zuber and Mohsin Issa, the billionaire brothers from Burnley behind EG Group, said they plan to broaden...
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts in UK with Cambridge Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. The milestone opening marks the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the 10th Hyatt hotel in the UK, showcasing Hyatt's strength and continued growth in the region. Situated just outside the center of Cambridge, renowned for its leafy parks, magnificent architecture, picturesque River Cam and stunning historic center, the 150-guestroom hotel provides the perfect launchpad for adventurous travelers to explore the buzzing city.
U.K.
hospitalitynet.org

Closing of Joint Venture between Accor & Ennismore

As previously announced, under terms of an all-share merger, Accor becomes the majority owner of the new entity with 66.67% of the shareholding and Sharan Pasricha with 33.33% holding. This joint venture brings together the Ennismore know-how in building brands with purpose through creative storytelling, design and authentic experiences with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
hospitalitynet.org

New Hospitality Insights, Opportunities, and Optimism

It is interesting to notice how every economic downturn generates tremendous opportunities for growth. You need only to look at the downturn following 9/11, SARS and the 2008 market crash to see how "survival of the fittest" conditions lead to immense innovation supported by technology. On a micro level, if...
CELL PHONES
munciejournal.com

Ontario Systems Announces Rebrand and Name Change to FINVI

BURLINGTON, Mass.– Ontario Systems, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and remove friction from the payments process for clients in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets announced the company will change its name to Finvi (pronounced fin · vī) and update its corporate logo.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Lifestyle Aparthotel Brand Locke Opens in Eddington, Cambridge

Pioneering lifestyle aparthotel brand Locke has today announced the opening of its ninth property, Turing Locke, located in the heart of Cambridge's sustainable new development, Eddington. The launch marks the continued international growth of Locke, which has opened four locations in London, Dublin and Munich so far this year. Named...
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

The Lodging Conference – HVS Perspectives

With nearly 2,000 registered, the Lodging Conference brought together members of the hospitality industry to discuss the recovery, challenges, and successes of the industry to date. The highlights of the event from those that attended from HVS are summarized here. Market Performance. The U.S. economy is headed towards a cooling...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Joined Hotel & Leisure Advisors as Consultant

John Zangas, CHIA brings his expertise in project management, market analysis, and sales organization. He prepares appraisals, market feasibility studies, economic impact studies, and impact studies throughout the United States. Prior to joining H&LA, John worked for nearly 30 years for Marriott Hotels & Resorts in sales and marketing, as well as in management positions at various Marriott hotels. John oversaw the successful opening of over 100 hotels in United States and Canada. He has a track record of building functional relationships between sales, operations, and construction, which was critical to his success with hotel openings. In addition, John brings excellent leadership success with on property and remote sales teams. John is a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree from the School of Hospitality Business. He is a registered Real Estate Appraiser Assistant in Ohio.
MARKETS
hospitalitynet.org

Mads Wolff

At 25hours Hotel One Central in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Described by his new hotel as a globetrotter, Wolff has worked across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. He has worked for the likes of W Maldives, W Doha, Hotel Indigo Bali, Hotel Indigo Dubai and Crowne Plaza Riyadh in a range of culinary positions, later elevating to leadership positions. He brings 15 years of experience to the Accor hotel.
MIDDLE EAST
hospitalitynet.org

Leading Hotels Releases Inaugural “Luxe Report”

Are travelers gaining confidence to travel more frequently and farther? Where are the most popular destinations right now for LHW travelers? Are we returning to pre-pandemic industry travel levels? What matters to travelers today when they are planning their next trip?. Introducing Leading’s inaugural Luxe Report. We invite you to...
TRAVEL
hospitalitynet.org

Benchmark Global Hospitality and Pyramid Hotel Group Announce Merger

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Two storied hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one powerhouse organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the passions and unique strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a celebrated leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its history of success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid’s combined centers of excellence will make it the property manager and employer of choice as it delivers improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.
ECONOMY
hospitalitynet.org

The Resort and Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R) will bring together senior leaders in leisure hospitality investment in The Vilamoura Algarve

LONDON, UK – The Resort and Residential Hospitality Forum (R&R) is Europe’s only resort-focused investment conference and the 2021 edition is taking place at the Tivoli Marina Vilamoura Resort on 25-27 October 2021. R&R is part of the highly reputable International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), and attracts a senior audience...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Workhorse Group announces CFO departure

(Reuters) – Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer Steve Schrader has left the company, and that Greg Ackerson has been appointed interim CFO. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
lcnme.com

Knickerbocker Group Announces New President

Knickerbocker Group, the award-winning design, construction, and property management firm based in Boothbay and Portland, is delighted to announce that Danielle Betts, after 14 years with the company, has been promoted to president. Knickerbocker Group is renowned for designing and building finely crafted private residences and commercial spaces throughout Maine using a thoughtful, client-centered approach.
PORTLAND, ME
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Pilgrim’s Pride rebrands food group following acquisition

Meat processor Pilgrim’s Pride has announced the creation of a new chilled food group following the completion of its acquisition of Kerry Group’s consumer meats and meals business. The former Kerry business will now trade as Pilgrim’s Food Masters, headed by former Kerry Foods chief executive Nick Robinson. Robinson will...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy