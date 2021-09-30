CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccine mandate a teachable moment for military

 6 days ago

On Aug. 25, two days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-Biontech...

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Active duty Navy Cmdr. goes on Fox News to attack military vaccine mandate

J.H. Furman, an active-duty commander in the U.S. Navy, spoke out against the military’s universal COVID-19 vaccine mandate in a Wednesday interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Carlson said he invited Furman on after the commander wrote a letter expressing his concerns about having the entire military vaccinated against...
MILITARY
restorationnewsmedia.com

46% fully vaccinated

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 105,311 Johnstonians have received at least on...
HEALTH
Best Life

Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
southarkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
The Charleston Press

At least 24 states to file lawsuit against Joe Biden if he doesn’t withdraw the vaccine mandate decision, the latest to join the group is South Carolina attorney general

South Carolina – The vaccine mandate has been a hot topic in the public since president Joe Biden announced it eight days ago and now a group of states warned him that legal action will be taken against him if he doesn’t withdraw his latest decision. Reportedly, until Wednesday, a...
LAW
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
PHARMACEUTICALS

