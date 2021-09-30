CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Vaughn

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePropelled by the flexibility created by remote work, travel is undergoing a fundamental change. As we continue to drive the travel revolution, today, we are announcing the creation of a new team to be led by former Disney executive Bruce Vaughn that will shape the future of Airbnb's offline products.

Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Tom Barber brings decades of deep hospitality experience to Mission Hill. He is a highly accomplished C level executive with a career that has focused on finance, operations, strategy, sales, and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, he served as Global Chief Development Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the largest global franchisor of hotels, where he had direct global responsibility for Sales and Design and Construction. As head of Corporate Development for Wyndham Worldwide, he led the spinoff of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from Wyndham Worldwide, the $2 billion acquisition of La Quinta Hotels & Resorts, and the $1.3 billion divestiture of European Rentals, among other transactions. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Mergers and Acquisitions at Credit Suisse. Tom earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Washington.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana DeBose Joins Henry Cavill in Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’

Tony Award-nominated Ariana DeBose has checked in to Argylle, the all-star action movie that Matthew Vaughn is directing for Apple. DeBose joins a call sheet that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Dua Lipa is also in the picture, making her acting debut, and will provide original music for the title track and score. Production is underway in Europe. Logline details are being kept quiet, but the project is based on the upcoming spy novel from author Elly Conway. The story centers on the world’s greatest spy, code-named “Argylle,” as he...
MOVIES
Made Adi Jaya

Made Adi Jaya

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay in Banten, Indonesia. Made Adi Jaya has been appointed Executive Sous Chef as he takes on a Resort-wide role, reporting to Executive Chef Phillip Taylor. The pair oversee culinary operations across all outlets at the Resort: Sundara as the flagship restaurant overlooking Jimbaran Beach, Taman Wantilan's global cuisine with nine live cooking stations, Alu poolside café, Jala Balinese restaurant and cooking academy, In-Villa Dining, catering for weddings and events, and culinary adventures such as the Ocean-to-Table "day in the life of a Balinese fisherman" excursion.
ENTERTAINMENT
hospitalitynet.org

Building Success in Partnership: Staybridge Suites

Our upscale extended stay brand, Staybridge Suites delivers warm, welcoming modern comforts, a thoughtful experience created by a genuinely caring team and an authentic sense of community that makes guests feel completely at home. The brand offers owners the opportunity to maximise ROI through driving cost efficiencies such as a lean staffing model, a limited F&B outlet and reduced operational cost.
ECONOMY
Nicolas Senes

Nicolas Senes

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay in Banten, Indonesia. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay has appointed Nicolas Senes to the new position of Resort Manager, providing additional leadership as the Resort continues to upgrade its facilities and experiences. Nicolas will be responsible for the Food & Beverage, Rooms and Engineering divisions, reporting to General Manager Uday Rao.
LIFESTYLE
Wayan Sutariawan

Wayan Sutariawan

At Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay in Banten, Indonesia. Wayan Sutariawan (Suta) has been promoted to Executive Sous Chef of Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan. As head chef of the resort, he oversees Ayung Terrace restaurant, Riverside restaurant, Sokasi cooking school, Jati Bar, In-Room Dining, and culinary experiences such as the Megibung dinner on the River Terrace and Chef-Guided Picnic in the surrounding wilderness.
RECIPES
Variety

Shamier Anderson and Stephan James Ink First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James have struck a first-look deal with Boat Rocker, ahead of starring in the company’s upcoming series “Invasion” and “Beacon 23,” respectively. The two will develop and produce original television projects via their Bay Mills Studios production banner. Anderson and James’ banner joins other first-look deals struck by Boat Rocker, including Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions, Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide Productions and TeaTime Pictures with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly. “Shamier and Stephan are true creative forces,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen, Boat Rocker Media, and co-chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios, in a statement. “As...
CELEBRITIES
hospitalitynet.org

Mastering Digital Guest Communication in the Hotel Room

Modern guests expect modern forms of communication. Installing in-room tablets at your hotel will enable you to do so much more than traditional paper-based guest folders ever could. By introducing digital guest communication devices in your hotel rooms, you'll be able to enhance the guest experience while also benefitting in many other ways — this webinar will tell you exactly how!
CELL PHONES
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
MOVIES
Variety

Solstice Studios Lays Off Top Executives, Future Looks Dim as Indie Shop Completes Ben Affleck’s ‘Hypnotic’

Upstart production and distribution company Solstice Studios has pink-slipped the majority of its executive leadership and looks on the verge of closure as it completes a new film starring Ben Affleck, insiders tell Variety. On Monday morning, major players including CEO Mark Gill, production head Lisa Ellzey and production co-head Guy Botham, marketing head Vincent Bruzzese, distribution chief Shari Hardison, and international sales chief Crystal Bourbeau were all dismissed. Founded in 2018, the studio is mid-shoot on the thriller “Hypnotic,” from Affleck and director Robert Rodriguez. Ten employees remain. Insiders close to the company blamed the financial challenges of the pandemic for...
MOVIES

