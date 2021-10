Lucas Zelarayan has just achieved a milestone moment in his soccer career. The Columbus Crew’s star playmaker received his first international call-up as he will join Armenia for the October FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Armenia Federation confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Argentine-born Zelarayan was set to represent the nation internationally. Zelarayan is of Armenian descent and accepted the invitation to suit up for the country.

UEFA ・ 6 DAYS AGO