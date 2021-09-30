Biden poll slump prompts 3 questions

Don’t take the word of conservatives that President Joe Biden is governing like a radical — take the word of the liberal establishment media. Chris Cillizza of CNN and formerly of the Washington Post is known for offering up vaguely center-left conventional wisdom, having spent years doling out daily analytical news wrap-ups that strive for fairness but without any real feel or sympathy for conservative thought. For Cillizza, Joe Biden has long been the “man for the moment ,” perfectly suited to today’s political circumstances. And Biden, wrote Cillizza, “should go all in on vaccine mandates ,” again reflecting Cillizza’s default position in favor of government command and control.
