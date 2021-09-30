CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

When it's not just the 'baby blues'

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily* has two children. She said she also lost two children. "In 2013, my husband and I were pregnant with our third child. Everything seemed to be going great. We went in for our 13-week sonogram and there just wasn't a heartbeat anymore," Emily said. Up until that moment, it...

www.wbfo.org

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailyjournal.net

Young mom clings to life after COVID-19 attacks lungs

Too many milestones have passed under a cloud of tragedy. For the past month, Autumn Carver has struggled to stay alive after COVID-19 ravaged her body. She was placed on a ventilator and then a lung-heart machine. Carver was seven months pregnant at the time of her diagnosis in August,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Postpartum Depression#Health Care System#Health Plan#New Yorkers#The March Of Dimes
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
David Heitz

With bipolar disorder, dating can be challenging

Although it’s a stigmatizing question, it is a legitimate one. Would you date someone who has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder?. People with bipolar disorder can live very full lives when they are taking the proper medication. But during lapses in treatment or when a medication stops working, the bipolar roller-coaster wreaks havoc in a patient’s life.
smithpharmacyrx.com

Babies Know Best When It Comes to Play

Spend time with babies and you'll see they pick up items, bang them together and, often, chew on them. That play is key to learning and development, but most research on infant play has taken place in a lab and not on a living room floor — until now. "At...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
romper.com

Here's What To Do When Your Baby Poops In Their Sleep

As a mom, you know that the number one rule of thumb is never, ever wake a sleeping infant. And wouldn’t you know it, as soon as Baby is soundly snoozing, she lets one loose. But what if your baby's diaper needs to be changed — and it's more than just a wee bit wet? Do you change your baby’s diaper while they’re sleeping?
RELATIONSHIPS
MedicineNet.com

When Should You Baby Proof Your Home?

During the first few years, your baby is constantly growing and changing. They develop new skills seemingly overnight. While this is an exciting process to watch, it can make it hard to prevent accidents. Children are more likely to be injured at home than at any other place, so it's important to take steps to make sure your home is safe.
HOME & GARDEN
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These 5 Things, Say Doctors

The golden years come with concerns and challenges, to be sure. But they also can truly be the best years of your life. To make the most of them, there are some simple things you shouldn't forget to do. Remember these five doctor-recommended aging tips, and you'll be well on your way to preserving your health and happiness. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
momjunction.com

Just-For-Fun Baby Gender Predictor Tests To Try At Home

A girl or a boy? While some people like that element of surprise until childbirth, other curious souls don’t mind knowing the gender of their baby ahead of time, as those nine months can often seem like forever! Since determining the gender of the baby is banned in many countries, here are some fun “tests” and ancient practices that will reveal to you if your baby is a “she” or a “he”. A word of caution: take them with a pinch of salt as these are not scientifically backed, nor do they have the doctor’s approval to deliver accurate results.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ScienceAlert

9-Year Study Reveals The Lasting Effects Childhood Trauma Has on Adult Relationships

An ongoing study among more than 2,000 adults in the Netherlands has found childhood maltreatment is associated with lower quality relationships later in life.  Past research has also found childhood abuse or neglect can lead to insecure attachment patterns in adulthood, but the current study goes further and suggests these issues arise primarily from severe depression associated with that childhood trauma. The large cohort has been tracked for nearly a decade already. In the first, second, fourth, and sixth years of the study, researchers assessed participants for depression and anxiety. In the fourth year, the presence of childhood maltreatment was also evaluated....
EDUCATION
Idaho Capital Sun

I was relieved COVID affected adults more than kids. With delta variant, that relief is gone.

In March of 2020, when the world was living in fear of the unknown virus, I remember being relieved that the disease affected adults more than children. With the delta variant, that relief is gone. We’re seeing an increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases with no end in sight unless more Idahoans get vaccinated.  More than […] The post I was relieved COVID affected adults more than kids. With delta variant, that relief is gone. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy