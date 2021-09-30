Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Delaware Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Delaware, 57.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Delaware is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Sept. 28, Delaware has received about 1,556,600 vaccinations and administered about 76.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 131,424 confirmed cases of the virus in Delaware as of Sept. 28 -- or 13,588 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.

