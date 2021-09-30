CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Hampshire Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cCd2Xh600 The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Hampshire, 61.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Hampshire is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Sept. 28, New Hampshire has received about 2,136,900 vaccinations and administered about 81.7% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 117,454 confirmed cases of the virus in New Hampshire as of Sept. 28 -- or 8,659 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 69.1% 432,963 4,842
2 Maine 68.7% 919,419 6,514
3 Connecticut 68.4% 2,444,759 10,853
4 Rhode Island 68.2% 720,999 16,145
5 Massachusetts 67.7% 4,674,172 11,632
6 Maryland 64.0% 3,868,664 8,735
7 New Jersey 64.0% 5,702,305 12,878
8 New York 63.3% 12,363,963 12,321
9 New Mexico 63.0% 1,319,845 11,873
10 Washington D.C. 61.9% 423,558 8,795
11 New Hampshire 61.6% 835,382 8,659
12 Washington 61.3% 4,619,303 8,500
13 Oregon 61.0% 2,555,875 7,660
14 Virginia 60.6% 5,157,759 10,018
15 Colorado 59.9% 3,411,538 11,603
16 California 58.8% 23,255,045 11,764
17 Minnesota 58.3% 3,273,631 12,425
18 Delaware 57.7% 558,004 13,588
19 Pennsylvania 57.6% 7,382,475 11,025
20 Florida 57.6% 12,263,256 16,691
21 Hawaii 57.5% 817,134 5,333
22 Wisconsin 56.4% 3,279,448 13,654
23 Texas 55.6% 15,971,094 13,944
24 Nebraska 54.7% 1,055,253 13,605
25 Iowa 53.9% 1,700,199 14,121
26 Illinois 53.1% 6,764,764 12,653
27 Michigan 52.2% 5,213,156 11,331
28 Kentucky 52.1% 2,326,792 15,084
29 Arizona 51.7% 3,710,533 15,120
30 South Dakota 51.7% 456,108 16,186
31 Nevada 51.4% 1,559,609 13,726
32 Utah 51.1% 1,616,191 15,839
33 Kansas 51.0% 1,484,369 13,892
34 North Carolina 50.1% 5,204,678 13,182
35 Ohio 50.1% 5,858,907 11,891
36 Alaska 50.0% 368,741 13,983
37 Montana 48.6% 516,653 13,747
38 Indiana 48.6% 3,251,613 14,165
39 Missouri 47.7% 2,925,218 13,290
40 South Carolina 47.7% 2,423,527 16,552
41 Oklahoma 47.6% 1,876,006 15,357
42 Tennessee 45.6% 3,089,285 17,867
43 Georgia 45.5% 4,785,984 14,806
44 Arkansas 45.5% 1,369,877 16,346
45 Louisiana 45.1% 2,103,718 15,762
46 North Dakota 44.0% 334,704 17,034
47 Mississippi 42.9% 1,282,482 16,169
48 Alabama 42.6% 2,081,567 16,176
49 Idaho 42.3% 741,162 14,306
50 Wyoming 41.5% 239,864 15,209
51 West Virginia 40.1% 723,491 13,002

Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
foxbaltimore.com

Fourth stimulus check? Some people get up to $7,500 in these 10 states

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three rounds of stimulus payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate President Joe Biden's massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
timesdelphic.com

Federal judge overturns Iowa ban on school mask mandates

An Iowa law banning mask mandates in schools was blocked by a temporary restraining order from a federal judge on Monday, Sept. 13. House File 847, signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds on May 20, said in part that the superintendent or leader of a school or district, “shall not adopt, enforce, or implement a policy that requires its employees, students or members of the public to wear a facial covering for any purpose while on the school district’s or accredited nonpublic school’s property.”
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
KOEL 950 AM

Tiny Iowa: We Have Two Towns with Under 15 Residents

One of Iowa's smallest incorporated towns has a population of 14 people, but here is some unique Iowa history. The Iowa town, located in the southwestern part of the state, is Beaconsfield. It's Iowa's second-smallest incorporated town behind Le Roy, which in the 2020 census was found to have a population of 11 Iowans.
IOWA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan touts vaccine booster rollout, criticizes Biden administration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan touted his administration’s rollout of the COVID-19 booster vaccine in a press conference Thursday afternoon.  Hogan, R, also expressed frustration with the Biden administration for what he called “limited, confusing and contradictory” guidance from the federal government regarding eligibility for the booster shot.   Hogan urged every eligible Marylander to […] The post Hogan touts vaccine booster rollout, criticizes Biden administration appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Toby Hazlewood

As Florida COVID Death Toll Approaches That of Vietnam War, Governor DeSantis is More Concerned Over Texas Border Crisis

On October 3rd, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared on Fox TV to talk about the seriousness of the border crisis and the surging numbers of illegal immigrants crossing into the USA illegally. As he shared his views on Twitter, commentators were quick to point out that at this point his concerns seem irrelevant given that his state itself doesn't have any international borders.
