Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Hampshire Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Hampshire, 61.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Hampshire is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Sept. 28, New Hampshire has received about 2,136,900 vaccinations and administered about 81.7% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 117,454 confirmed cases of the virus in New Hampshire as of Sept. 28 -- or 8,659 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Hampshire where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).