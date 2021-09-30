CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

COVID-19: How Cases in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCd2EAX00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Tuscaloosa, AL metro area consists of Tuscaloosa County, Pickens County, Hale County, and one other county. As of September 28, there were 16,404.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Tuscaloosa residents, 24.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Tuscaloosa metro area, Hale County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 19,758.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Hale County, the most of any county in Tuscaloosa, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Greene County, there were 14,584.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Tuscaloosa.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Tuscaloosa metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Tuscaloosa, AL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
23460 Gadsden, AL 102,748 19,300 18,783.8 462 449.6
11500 Anniston-Oxford, AL 114,618 21,211 18,505.8 410 357.7
19300 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 212,830 36,242 17,028.6 495 232.6
33660 Mobile, AL 430,655 73,305 17,021.7 1,282 297.7
13820 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 1,085,330 183,513 16,908.5 2,767 254.9
46220 Tuscaloosa, AL 250,681 41,123 16,404.5 750 299.2
20020 Dothan, AL 148,252 24,254 16,360.0 561 378.4
33860 Montgomery, AL 373,544 59,044 15,806.4 1,137 304.4
19460 Decatur, AL 152,271 23,933 15,717.4 443 290.9
22520 Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL 147,327 22,054 14,969.4 465 315.6
26620 Huntsville, AL 457,003 64,446 14,101.9 821 179.6
12220 Auburn-Opelika, AL 161,152 22,680 14,073.7 220 136.5

