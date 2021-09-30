CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

COVID-19: How Cases in the Victoria, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCd2Add00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Victoria, TX metro area consists of Victoria County and Goliad County. As of September 28, there were 13,515.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Victoria residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Victoria metro area, Victoria County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 13,866.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Victoria County, the most of any county in Victoria, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Goliad County, there were 9,239.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Victoria.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Victoria metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.5% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Victoria, TX metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 64,859 20,494.3 973 307.5
41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 24,020 20,358.3 348 295.0
29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 55,593 20,324.6 865 316.2
11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 45,875 17,391.7 884 335.1
21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 144,605 17,296.0 2,821 337.4
18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 71,509 16,686.3 1,404 327.6
17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 41,019 15,897.1 437 169.4
47380 Waco, TX 268,361 42,524 15,845.8 664 247.4
48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 22,069 15,541.7 461 324.7
36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 24,593 15,315.2 487 303.3
41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 376,567 15,256.8 5,918 239.8
33260 Midland, TX 173,816 26,413 15,196.0 350 201.4
10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 25,867 15,156.2 598 350.4
15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 63,227 14,994.6 1,701 403.4
46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 33,974 14,937.0 643 282.7
19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,084,048 14,808.1 13,000 177.6
30980 Longview, TX 284,796 40,064 14,067.6 878 308.3
13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 53,696 13,587.9 1,018 257.6
47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 13,471 13,515.1 330 331.1
45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 20,098 13,462.2 367 245.8
32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 114,454 13,383.7 3,299 385.8
26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 875,630 12,719.5 11,784 171.2
43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 15,372 11,733.1 428 326.7
12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 238,482 11,278.7 2,589 122.4
28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 49,785 11,194.8 810 182.1

