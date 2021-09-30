CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Jersey Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cCd28xQ00 The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Jersey, 64.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Jersey is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Sept. 28, New Jersey has received about 13,960,200 vaccinations and administered about 82.3% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,147,199 confirmed cases of the virus in New Jersey as of Sept. 28 -- or 12,878 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,036 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Sept. 28, 2021.

These are all the counties in New Jersey where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 69.1% 432,963 4,842
2 Maine 68.7% 919,419 6,514
3 Connecticut 68.4% 2,444,759 10,853
4 Rhode Island 68.2% 720,999 16,145
5 Massachusetts 67.7% 4,674,172 11,632
6 Maryland 64.0% 3,868,664 8,735
7 New Jersey 64.0% 5,702,305 12,878
8 New York 63.3% 12,363,963 12,321
9 New Mexico 63.0% 1,319,845 11,873
10 Washington D.C. 61.9% 423,558 8,795
11 New Hampshire 61.6% 835,382 8,659
12 Washington 61.3% 4,619,303 8,500
13 Oregon 61.0% 2,555,875 7,660
14 Virginia 60.6% 5,157,759 10,018
15 Colorado 59.9% 3,411,538 11,603
16 California 58.8% 23,255,045 11,764
17 Minnesota 58.3% 3,273,631 12,425
18 Delaware 57.7% 558,004 13,588
19 Pennsylvania 57.6% 7,382,475 11,025
20 Florida 57.6% 12,263,256 16,691
21 Hawaii 57.5% 817,134 5,333
22 Wisconsin 56.4% 3,279,448 13,654
23 Texas 55.6% 15,971,094 13,944
24 Nebraska 54.7% 1,055,253 13,605
25 Iowa 53.9% 1,700,199 14,121
26 Illinois 53.1% 6,764,764 12,653
27 Michigan 52.2% 5,213,156 11,331
28 Kentucky 52.1% 2,326,792 15,084
29 Arizona 51.7% 3,710,533 15,120
30 South Dakota 51.7% 456,108 16,186
31 Nevada 51.4% 1,559,609 13,726
32 Utah 51.1% 1,616,191 15,839
33 Kansas 51.0% 1,484,369 13,892
34 North Carolina 50.1% 5,204,678 13,182
35 Ohio 50.1% 5,858,907 11,891
36 Alaska 50.0% 368,741 13,983
37 Montana 48.6% 516,653 13,747
38 Indiana 48.6% 3,251,613 14,165
39 Missouri 47.7% 2,925,218 13,290
40 South Carolina 47.7% 2,423,527 16,552
41 Oklahoma 47.6% 1,876,006 15,357
42 Tennessee 45.6% 3,089,285 17,867
43 Georgia 45.5% 4,785,984 14,806
44 Arkansas 45.5% 1,369,877 16,346
45 Louisiana 45.1% 2,103,718 15,762
46 North Dakota 44.0% 334,704 17,034
47 Mississippi 42.9% 1,282,482 16,169
48 Alabama 42.6% 2,081,567 16,176
49 Idaho 42.3% 741,162 14,306
50 Wyoming 41.5% 239,864 15,209
51 West Virginia 40.1% 723,491 13,002

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Threatened Wildlife in Every State

Federal wildlife officials have recently announced the presumed extinction of some 22 animals that formerly existed in the U.S., including 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels, two fish, and a bat. The source of their elimination is primarily human activity — the upsetting of natural evolutionary changes through habitat destruction, pollution, over-hunting and -fishing, and, potentially […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

Best Public High Schools in Every State

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as […]
HIGH SCHOOL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Baltimore-Columbia-Towson metropolitan area, located in Maryland, a total of 238,385 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
BALTIMORE, MD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Youngstown-Warren-Boardman metropolitan area, which covers parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, a total of 60,687 COVID-19 cases have been reported […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, a total of 674,305 COVID-19 cases […]
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 61,404 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 485,109 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area, which covers parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, a total of 2,696,172 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 292,953 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
SEATTLE, WA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 43,086,000 reported cases of the virus nationwide — and that number is growing every day. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 335,929 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
35K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy