A culinary bounty of oceanic proportions awaits in the waters surrounding Nantucket. From the striper to the squid, the scallop to the sea bean, everyone can help in the harvest and enjoy these delicacies from the deep. There is one bivalve, though, that stands out from the sea of options all around us. And though we’ll never know who first thought the humble oyster was worth sampling, we are forever in their debt.