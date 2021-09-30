CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Overwhelm the Sky’ (2019) reviewed

By Nick Clement
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article❉ This is unpredictable, unnerving, and just trippy enough to reward multiple viewings, writes Nick Clement. A motion picture like Overwhelm the Sky almost dares you to watch it. Running at 170 minutes, shot in silky black and white, and concerned with thematic notions that some might find too perplexing, it’s exactly the type of micro-budgeted, independently financed passion project that would be born from a filmmaker of exacting vision and possessing complete command of their craft. Directed by Daniel Kremer, from an enigmatic script that he co-wrote with the film’s talented cinematographer Aaron Hollander and mysterious leading man Alexander Hero, Overwhelm the Sky was completed in 2019, and has been touring the festival circuit for the last couple of years, along with doing a Roadshow Release in theaters before finding home video support from Kino Lorber. After seeing this huge effort from Kremer, I’m keen to investigate his body of work further (seven other features), because if someone’s capable of this item, then obviously more gifts are likely to be in store for the viewer.

