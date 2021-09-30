CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WerIy_0cCczs2O00

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Sept. 23-29, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including Shiite pilgrims descending on the holy shrines of Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas for the Arbaeen Shiite festival in Karbala, Iraq. The holiday marks the end of the forty-day mourning period after the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the 7th century.

In Beirut, mourners buried Ibrahim Harb, 35, who was critically injured in the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year and who died nearly 14 months after the blast. His death brings to at least 215 the number of people who have been killed by the blast, according to official records.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza and Dusan Vranic, AP Deputy News Director for Photos & Storytelling.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photo Editor for Latin America & Caribbean Anita Baca in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. A P Images on...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Foreign Policy

The Middle East’s Jihadists Are Copying the Taliban Model

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has boosted the morale of numerous jihadist groups in the Middle East. But it also offers a political example to emulate—namely, an agenda more focused on local or national—as opposed to global—goals. The U.S. deal with the Taliban and subsequent withdrawal from Afghanistan suggest Washington could learn to reconcile with, and perhaps even rehabilitate, extremist groups that do not claim to be a direct threat. Jihadists in the Middle East have noticed and are hoping to eventually cut similar deals with the Biden administration.
MIDDLE EAST
zycrypto.com

Dubai Now Crypto Flagbearer in the Middle-East

Following the recent agreement reached by heads of the Dubai Securities and Commodities Authority (DSCA), and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) to officially permit cryptocurrency use in the free trade zone, Dubai will now become the city with the highest cryptocurrency adoption in the middle east. The announcement...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Global Travel Week announces Middle East edition

Travel Weekly’s parent company Jacobs Media Group is to host a Middle East edition of its new Global Travel Week concept in 2022. The event will take place in Oman from March 27-30 and will be sponsored by the Oman Ministry of Heritage and Tourism. The first Global Travel Week...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imam Hussein
Person
Muhammad
The Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
RELATIONSHIPS
Vice

Daughter of ‘Hitler Mussolini’ Accused of Spreading Nazi Propaganda in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil has opened an investigation into the behaviour of a public prosecutor, who is accused of publishing Nazi propaganda on social networks. Marya Olimpia Ribeiro Pacheco published seven posts on her personal facebook account, including Nazi posters, swastikas, and messages in support of Adolf Hitler. The posts have been live for five years, but Brazil’s public prosecutor's office is investigating now after they were publicized by local media last week.
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Shiite#Israel#Ap#Associated Press#Photos Storytelling
POLITICO

No Way Out: How the Opening of a Tunnel Blocked the Path to Peace in Jerusalem

Last May, rocks and rubber bullets flew as Palestinian protesters battled Israeli security forces in Jerusalem, leaving nearly 100 people hospitalized. The conflict quickly spread as Hamas in the Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets into Israel while Israeli Jews and Arabs rioted in the streets of other cities. The proximate cause of the sudden turmoil was an Israeli plan to evict Arab residents in a neighborhood close to the walled Old City, and Jerusalem today remains on edge.
MIDDLE EAST
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Iraq
Telegraph

How Nazi war criminals lived 'mundane and untroubled lives' here in the UK

At a courtroom near Hamburg on Thursday, a 96-year-old woman fails to appear at her trial after going on the run. As she is declared a fugitive and an arrest warrant issued, it is almost the stuff of comedy, especially as all she seems to have done was get on a metro train from her retirement home and travel a couple of stops. She is quickly apprehended.
U.K.
The Independent

Taliban soldiers accused of killing and mutilating 8-month pregnant policewoman

Taliban soldiers allegedly killed an eight-month pregnant policewoman in the city of Firozkoh, the capital of Ghor province in Afghanistan. While the hardline group has denied the allegations, a report by BBC News citing three sources said that the Taliban beat and shot the woman, identified as Banu Negar, in front of her husband and children on Saturday.
MILITARY
Herald-Journal

Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line movement’s return to some of its brutal tactics of the past. Taliban officials initially brought four bodies to the central...
WORLD
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

271K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy