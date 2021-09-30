CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig Wright on archaeology, Bitcoin and money as memory

By Dr. Michael Wehrmann
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In the future, it will be a scenario where there will be so much information that we will have to have data archeologists,” said Dr. Craig Wright in an interview on Bitcoin, chaos and order a few months ago. Data archaeologists? If we look at the Bitcoin SV blockchain and...

Morgan Stanley exec says Bitcoin is the ‘Kenny from South Park’ of money

Morgan Stanley's Dennis Lynch shared a light-hearted analogy during a discussion at Morningstar’s yearly investment conference today, claiming that Bitcoin’s insatiable ability to defy the odds and rise from both technical and fundamental adversity portrays that of the South Park cartoon character Kenny. The 24-series show has garnered a global...
Craig Wright to Present 'The Hidden Habits of Genius' Lecture

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2021) — Craig Wright, the Henry L. and Lucy G. Moses Professor of Music Emeritus at Yale University, will deliver a lecture about the metrics for measuring success and achievement and define what it means to be a genius on Thursday, Oct. 7. The lecture, “The...
Satoshi Nakamoto
Craig Wright files revealing Defence in COPA case

Dr. Craig Wright has filed an Amended Defence in COPA’s lawsuit against him concerning his copyright ownership over the Bitcoin whitepaper, appearing ready and able to answer the suit before the English High Court. COPA began the proceedings in April after Dr. Wright sent copyright infringement notices to certain parties...
Away from Bitcoin Futures, but where are ‘big-money investors’ pivoting to

Consider this – One of the world’s largest Investment banks, JP Morgan, has now disclosed that institutional investors prefer Ethereum Futures over Bitcoin Futures. This shift in interest marks a significant milestone for the market’s second-largest crypto, especially in the context of the king coin’s performance this year. According to...
Bitcoin SV as Turing complete system, as explained by Craig Wright

Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig Wright has published a new blog post, titled “Infinite and Unbounded,” setting out his thoughts on Bitcoin as a Turing complete system. The blog post comes as a response to criticisms from the BTC community and skeptics who insist that Bitcoin cannot be considered Turing complete. While Dr. Wright acknowledges they are correct in the respect that BTC is not Turing-complete, they ignore the reality of Bitcoin SV, the true implementation of Bitcoin as set out in the original Bitcoin whitepaper.
Signavera founders Brendan Lee and Mo Jaber on The Bitcoin Bridge: Complex services for Bitcoin businesses all in one place

Say hello to Signavera: a new productivity suite developed for Bitcoin businesses to help manage their payments and communications. The sophisticated product is the brainchild of Elas’s Brendan Lee and Mo Jaber. The two men are on The Bitcoin Bridge this week to show off the product that took them just three months of “part time work” to build.
What has happened in China since the latest ‘Bitcoin bans’?

The blockchain industry is feeling the impact of China’s latest round of restrictions on Bitcoin and blockchain digital asset use. While the most noticeable effect so far was a drop in asset prices, it could take a while for further effects to ripple across the industry. The latest “Chinese Bitcoin...
CoinGeek NYC sponsor spotlight on nChain: Are you ready for Kensei?

With the CoinGeek Conference New York right around the corner, CoinGeek caught up with Dominic Duffy from event sponsor nChain. The conversation centered around the work of nChain in recent months, as well as their plans for the conference and beyond. As a long-time sponsor of CoinGeek Conferences and avowed...
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 63: China’s blanket crypto ban, Virgil Griffith pleads guilty to conspiracy charges, and blockchain pioneers join CoinGeek NY

China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency intensifies with a blanket ban on all digital currency transactions and mining. The People’s Bank Of China (PBoC) recently issued a statement announcing all crypto-related activities illegal. For the first time, 10 of the most powerful regulators including the central bank, securities and foreign exchange, and other Beijing-based agencies vowed to stop all digital currency-related activities. The move comes amid a global crackdown as governments see that privately operated digital currencies could increase risks and threaten financial systems. This is the latest and the toughest of all the series of crackdowns the country has imposed since 2013.
Fiat Money Is Babel, Bitcoin Is Clarity

Come, let us go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other.-Genesis 11:7. The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design. -Friedrich August von Hayek. A price system is an information exchange...
AnonSurvey: A new Bitcoin tool for transparency

The possibilities the BSV blockchain opens up are endless, but one of the most important is the chance to transform the world into a much more transparent and honest place. With Bitcoin’s on-chain data storage and time-stamped records, developers in the BSV ecosystem are building tons of new tools to transform everything from auditing to iGaming. Recently, Eli Afram highlighted a new tool for bringing transparency to polling, voting, and surveying.
MARKETS
'Bitcoin is the best form of money': Investment notes from a crypto expert

Your money. Your life. Your problem? We’re so busy earning money, we don’t have time to learn how to manage it. But that’s where Money Clinic comes in. Each week, the FT’s money-making expert Claer Barrett responds to real-life money questions from a range of millennial guests. Every 25-minute episode is packed with nuggets, tips and takeaways shared by top FT writers and financial experts. Where and how to invest your cash is our main focus; going beyond crypto and ‘meme stocks’ for those who aspire to ‘get richer slowly’ and become more confident making financial decisions in the wake of the pandemic. From getting on the property ladder to finding side hustles that boost your income and making full use of tax-breaks, this podcast is on the money for millennials. There are no short-cuts to wealth, but Money Clinic promises to tell you things you didn’t know about your finances in ways that anyone can understand. Want to talk to Claer on the show? Email money@ft.com or drop her a line on Instagram @Claerb.
‘I believe bitcoin is the best form of money’

Ask most financial podcasters how they got into investing and they will probably cite an interest in business or an enthusiastic parent who encouraged them to look at the stock market. For Peter McCormack, early inspiration came in the form of “a bag of weed”. “The reason I got into...
Steve Shadders on state of BSV network: Look to SPV, LiteClient program to deal with BSV’s rapid growth

We’ve seen exponential growth in the size of Bitcoin transactions and transaction blocks over the past year—which means it’s time to start thinking about how services can keep running affordably. Steve Shadders, Technical Director of the Bitcoin SV Infrastructure Team, gave his customary “state of the network” speech to open the CoinGeek New York event on Tuesday morning with a rundown of the issues and solutions.
