CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

2022 Infiniti QX55 review: Fetching but flawed

By Craig Cole
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatching its avant-garde exterior, the QX55's cabin is similarly swoopy, with an artfully sculpted dashboard and a center stack that elegantly flows down to the console. Dark-finished aluminum accents brighten up Luxe and Essential trims, though the pinnacle Sensory grade benefits from open-pore maple-wood trimmings. In the midrange Essential model tested here, the materials used on the doors and dash look and feel good, though not everything is this nice.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

2022 Infiniti Q50

The Japanese trio of luxury car companies comprised of Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti has been on the downfall in recent years. Lexus is holding up fine, but Acura and more so Infiniti have been feeling the heat in recent years with competition from Mercedes, Audi, and BMW. Now, Infiniti is trying to give people more reason to buy the Q50 sedan for the 2022 model year by giving it several new upgrades. Is it enough to keep the Sedan alive in a market where Sedans are slowly going extinct?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Infiniti Q50 Arrives With More Tech

If you hadn't noticed that the Infiniti Q50 still existed, we wouldn't blame you. Despite being well-designed and solidly built, it's a car that just can't quite compete with alternatives like the Acura TLX and Audi A4 have to offer. And while many of us would have expected a redesign for the sedan by now, the closest we've come is a Japan-only special edition with a few small styling changes. Still, it's not a bad-looking thing, and for the 2022 model year, Acura has tried to boost the sedan's appeal with a host of changes to the eight-year-old car's offerings.
CARS
The Car Connection

What's New for 2022: Infiniti

Infiniti adds wireless Apple CarPlay to most of its 2022 lineup, and ditches the base Pure trim in many models to streamline its trim offerings. Nissan's luxury arm also had updated its big seller with a redesigned version of the 2022 QX60 three-row SUV, which follows the introduction of a coupe-like QX55 version of the QX50 compact crossover. It upgrades to its largest vehicle, the full-size Infiniti QX80. Its two remaining cars, the Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe, mostly stay the same.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Global Motorsports Group Turned This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Into One Raucous Rally Car

Porsche’s 911 GT3 has been a favorite of Porschephiles since the 996 series GT3 debuted in 1999. Each successive release has established a new performance benchmark for track-oriented street cars, with the GT3 RS topping the list. We’ve yet to see a 992-series RS, but the previous generation, introduced in 2018, remains one of the most capable driving partners on both the road and racecourse. Naturally, it’s the perfect subject for some intelligent tuning. Global Motorsports Group (GMG), founded in 2001, is known for its work dialing-up performance for Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini and Audi models. “Our company started out of a...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infiniti#Design#Fuel Economy#Look And Feel#Luxe#Bmw#Mercedes Benz Glc Coupe
kldjfb.xyz

Infiniti's QX55 joins lineup for 2022 as newest take on sporty FX concept

Infiniti broke ground in the sport-utility vehicle market with its 2002 introduction of the FX35, a sloped-roof sporty model that looked more like a coupe than an SUV. The FX helped create the now ubiquitous crossover segment, as it was among the first SUVs to be designed on a unibody car chassis rather than that of a body-on-frame truck design.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

First Production Ford Mavericks Arriving In Dealers

With production of the 2022 Ford Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant, it was only a matter of time before customer deliveries begin. For some people, the wait is now over because first customer examples of the 2022 Ford Maverick are starting to arrive in dealers across the US.
VENTURA, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
HEXUS.net

Review: PCSpecialist Infinity LC

Putting together a new PC in 2021 requires a whole lot of patience. Stock shortages are such that a lot of your time would be spent scanning various websites in the hopes of landing on an available part that's typically well above RRP. No surprise that in a recent HEXUS question of the week, a fair few readers suggested that they would now consider buying a turnkey system, despite traditionally having taken the DIY route.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Nokia XR20 review: A sharply dressed rugged phone with few flaws

Appealing, yet durable design and buildLeading protection ratingsGood displayExcellent battery lifeSolid overall 5G supportFirm update commitment. This relatable rugged phone is tough enough for almost any environment and includes a fine display, excellent battery life, and long-term software support. The processor performance isn't the best and the cameras underwhelm, but if you want a well-protected smartphone that won’t look out of place in the boardroom, the Nokia XR20 is the one to buy.
NFL
HEXUS.net

HEXUS Week In Review: Infinity LC, AOC U28G2XU and an RTX 3080 Ti

Putting together a new PC in 2021 requires a whole lot of patience. Stock shortages are such that a lot of your time would be ... Issues affecting supply of high-end PC hardware continue to plague the industry as we move into Q4 2021. There's some light at the end of ...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best car for tech fans in 2021

You can't get away from cutting-edge technology in new cars these days. But some people want it all: The best sensors, the most expansive screens and the snappiest processors. Some people simply want tech to improve their driving experience in a variety of ways. What's the "best tech" packed into a car? It's complicated.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy