Lawsuit challenges Atlantic City’s ban on safe-needle access
The South Jersey AIDS Alliance has sued Atlantic City to block a new ordinance that bans syringe access effective Oct. 12. Three anonymous residents who use the city’s Oasis Drop-In Center for syringe access are also named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in state Superior Court in Atlantic County. More than 1,200 people visited Oasis — New Jersey’s busiest needle-exchange site — to access new, sterile syringes in 2020, according to the alliance. The city’s council voted to shut down Oasis in July.newjerseymonitor.com
