Sensex Trades Marginally Lower, Dow Futures Up By 267 Points

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare markets in India are presently trading marginally lower. The BSE Sensex is trading down by 120 points, down 0.2%, at 59,293 levels. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty is trading down 50 points.

Street.Com

Dow Ends Up Over 300 Points, Tech Rebounds

Stocks bounced back to Tuesday from the lowest levels since July as investors eyed bargains in battered tech stocks while tracking inflation pressures in the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 311 points, or 0.92%, to 34,314 while the broader S&P 500 gained 1.05%. The Nasdaq, which...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.92%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Technology, Industrials and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.92%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.05%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.25%. The...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow falls 323 points as tech stocks tumble

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- U.S. markets sank Monday as tech stocks continued to fall due to rising bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.54 points, or 0.94%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 2.14%. The 10-year treasury yield traded...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Crypto Breaks Above Key Technicals, Extends Friday's Surge

After Friday's surge in cryptos lifted the entire space green for the week (following an ugly start to the week), Saturday saw markets flatline. But after early trading on Sunday, the markets have seen a renewed bid across all assets.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps more than 250 points to start trade in October, 4th quarter on optimism from Merck's experimental COVID drug

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Friday morning to kick off the start of a new quarter and month, following heavy selling that closed a bruising September for investors. Some observers were attributing the more optimistic tone at the end of the week to news that Merck's experimental antiviral drug, developed as a treatment for COVID-19 with partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in at risk adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID by about 50% in an interim analysis of data from a Phase 3 trial. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 260 points, or 0.7%, to 34,092, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% at 4,321, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose less than 0.1% at 14,459.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Lift After Closing Lower amid Volatile Trade

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures ticked higher in early APAC deals on Friday, following a whipsaw session that saw all three major benchmark indices closing lower amid a tumultuous September as risk sentiment waned on persistent inflation fears, supply chain bottlenecks, slowing growth and rising long term bond yields. During...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

U.S. stock futures rebound slightly as 10-year yield’s run eases, Dow futures are up 75 points

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday as the rapid increase in the 10-year Treasury yield eased, causing investors to buy some beaten-up tech stocks on the dip. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3%. Nasdaq-100 futures bounced back by 0.4%. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst day since March amid a spike in bond yields.
STOCKS

