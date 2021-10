The toll that COVID-19 takes on our physical health is easy to see – the shortness of breath, the loss of smell or taste, the fever, the fatigue. But the toll the virus has taken on our mental health is largely invisible to the naked eye. At Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, behavioral health experts know this is a problem – and also know that it has gotten worse. Since last summer, the hospital’s behavioral health unit has seen roughly double the number of inpatient referrals and nearly triple the number of outpatient referrals, according to Janice McKendrick, RN, the hospital’s director of behavioral health.

