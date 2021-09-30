Binance Coin price analysis: BNB bulls recover $379 range as bullish momentum escalades
Binance Coin price analysis shows intensifying bullish signs. The BNB/USD found support at $366. Resistance is present at $384. The Binance Coin price analysis is on the bullish side today. Bulls have recovered a good range from $332 to $379 during the last 30 hours. The bullish momentum that started yesterday is powerful enough that it recovered the losses of the last five days. The price went as high as $380 at one point, but then the cryptocurrency started correcting and is trading hands at $379 at the time of writing.www.cryptopolitan.com
