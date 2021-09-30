Binance Coin price analysis: BNB bulls recover $379 range as bullish momentum escalades

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the we can see that the price is in a very good bullish run as the price was able to break the 100MA and move up and we can also see that the 20MA has also crossed the 50MA which is a huge bullish sign, having said that we can see the MACD is also showing Green histogram, meaning the MCAD line is above the Signal line and there is no sign of the line to change it direction. Moreover we can see that the RSI is in the neutral zone near the 63 which is close to the overbought zone of 70 and RSI is also pointing towards the Overbought zone, meaning the price can be more bullish if the bulls continue with the same pressure. We can see the price has reached the resistance if the bulls keep this pressure we can see the resistance to be broken the price breaking the $0.00000900 mark.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO