Vietnam-based custom motorcycle shop Bandit9 is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has introduced its most ambitious project to date to mark the occasion. Meet the Supermarine, a futuristic-looking custom motorcycle with 400 bespoke components that have all been designed and made in-house. The highlight of the Supermarine is its aerodynamic fairing that might remind you of Aston Martin’s AMB 001 superbike. The shape of the fairing is inspired by Mobula Ray and developed in a wind tunnel to make it aerodynamically efficient. The bodywork appears to wrap the chassis like a melting slice of cheese and is designed to look like a single unit. The shape of the fairing also increases the airflow towards the engine and also adds downforce on corners. The bodywork is offered in both ABS plastic and carbon fiber.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO