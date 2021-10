When applying for a credit card, you’ll usually see a place to add authorized users. The banks will phrase it like, “ADD UP TO FIVE PEOPLE TO YOUR ACCOUNT FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE!” If you do this, the bank will send credit cards to everyone. Great, right? Maybe, maybe not. Here’s a quick rundown of what an authorized user is and why it may be a good or a bad idea to add one to your account.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO