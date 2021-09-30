CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Kuzma Admits He Wanted To Be Traded From The Lakers: “For Me, Wanting To Get Traded, And Be In A Type Of Situation Where I Can Really Spread My Wings And Develop A Certain Type Of Trajectory That I Was On Prior.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
fadeawayworld.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Kuzma will get the chance to show his potential to be a superstar this upcoming NBA season. After a few years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. In Washington, Kuzma comprises a young core including Spencer...

fadeawayworld.net

Carter Robert
5d ago

Ok buddy you can have all the shots you want you got the green light now. let's see how losing will feel for you.

5
Mnomad13
5d ago

As a fan, I admit, I wanted you to be traded from the Lakers. 🥃😎

10
