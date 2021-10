BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s six casinos generated $165,388,039 in gaming revenue during the month of September, according to officials. Officials said the total represents a 15.1 percent increase compared to Sept. of 2020 when casinos were limited to 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19. Gaming contributions to Maryland during the month of Sept. saw a 15.6 percent increase compared to the same time last year. The Education Trus Fund also saw a 15.6 percent increase during Sept. 2021 compared to Sept. of 2020. The gaming revenue totals for September 2021 are as follows: MGM National Harbor (2,123 slot machines, 199 table games) $69,496,983 in September...

GAMBLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO