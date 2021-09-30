Layers of Fear 3 is Being Teased, Built on Unreal Engine 5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is often compared to a Pixar movie, and its emotional story is worth experiencing with family and friends. That being said, if you need a bit more punishment in this action adventure title, then there are a variety of difficulty options to make that happen. You can choose from four different difficulty settings – Story Mode, Spirit Guide, Expert Spirit Guide and Master Spirit Guide. Only the first three are available when first starting the game and it’s possible to change the difficulty in the middle of a game from the Settings menu, though you’ll have to restart from your last autosave to apply the changes.

