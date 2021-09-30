CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Layers of Fear 3 is Being Teased, Built on Unreal Engine 5

Bloober Team has dropped a teaser trailer for its next project out of nowhere, confirming that the next Layers of Fear game is in the works. The teaser trailer, released via IGN, is a brief one, but confirms that the game is being built on Unreal Engine 5. Unlike Layers of Fear 2, it also looks like the next game in the series is going to have a lot more in common with the first game, with the psychologically disturbed painter that fans of the game know so well seemingly returning. Check out the teaser trailer below.

