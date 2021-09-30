CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

‘Impossible’ to know how many people will lose jobs as furlough ends, minister admits

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wnize_0cCcxIm000

A minister has admitted it is “impossible” to know how many people will lose their jobs this winter as the government today ends the furlough scheme 18 months after it was introduced.

Simon Clarke — the chief secretary to the Treasury — added that job losses were “part of the process” , but stressed that at “some point” the emergency measure which has supported millions of jobs had to end.

Introduced in March 2020 by the chancellor Rishi Sunak, the furlough scheme originally paid 80 per cent of workers’ wages to a maximum payment of £2,500 each month, with the support being wound down over the summer.

It comes amid warnings the country faces a “tidal wave” of job losses as the scheme closes, while other support, such as the universal credit £20-per-week uplift, supporting low-income families, also ends.

Uncertainty remains for the future of around one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics estimates.

Asked on Sky News how many job losses there would be, Mr Clarke said: “It’s impossible to put an estimate on. Obviously there will be a variety of outcomes, I don’t have an estimate with me today.

“There will be some job losses, but there are also vacancies in the labour market for people to move towards and a huge range of support to help them do that.

“Furlough has protected 11.6 million jobs in total during the course of its time — at some point you have to end these emergency measures, they are extraordinary and they are extraordinary for a reason.

He went on: “People’s jobs will be created just as some have very sadly been lost, that is the part of the process of ending this crisis and going back to normal.”

According to new research published last night by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) workers in London are in the “most precarious position”, having been more likely to be furloughed over the summer than other parts of the country.

Coupled with higher rates of redundancy and lower rates of re-employment, the fiscal watchdog said: “These challenges compound to heighten the risk of longer-term unemployment in the capital.”

The IFS said employees in the capital accounted for 16 per cent of the redundancies made during the pandemic while 44 per cent of those who lost their jobs found new work within six months – compared with 58 per cent of workers for the rest of the country.

Mr Clarke also defended the imminent cut to universal credit, describing it as an “enormously expensive mechanism”, adding: “Had we maintained this uplift, we’d be talking a penny on income tax”.

Comments / 0

Related
thedoctorstv.com

Why Are So Many People Quitting Their Jobs during the Pandemic?

During the pandemic, Americans have quit their jobs in record numbers. They are not just quitting, but also changing their careers. According to a recent Microsoft survey, 41% of the entire global workforce has considered leaving their jobs. It shows a shift of priorities for people. Career coach JT O’Donnell and neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho join to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No alternative’ to rising inflation amid labour shortages, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has said there is “no alternative” to wage-fuelled inflation and interest rate rises, as he urged businesses to pay workers more to beat the supply chain crisis.In a series of TV interviews at the Conservative conference in Manchester, the prime minister brushed off concerns that increasing pay for HGV drivers and other shortage occupations will drive up prices in the shops.His comments came amid warnings of 1970s-style inflation driven by shortfalls of workers resulting from the Covid pandemic and the removal of free movement rights from EU nationals following Brexit. Inflation is currently running at 3 per...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says Brexit will be worth it in the long term

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that Brexit is in the long-term interests of the UK, despite current disruption to fuel and food supplies. During his first Conservative conference speech as chancellor in Manchester, Mr.Sunak said leaving the EU would provide ‘flexibility’ to shape a more modern economy and it would foster a ‘culture of enterprise’ that’ll help the UK.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

‘Inappropriate’ to stop £20 cut to Universal Credit, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has insisted he will not reverse his plans for a £20-a-week cut in welfare for the poorest families, saying he will not “raise taxes to subsidise low pay”.But the prime minister did not rule out tax rises altogether, telling BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show only that “if I can possibly avoid it, I won’t raise taxes again”.There is unease among Conservative MPs arriving in Manchester for the party’s annual conference that Mr Johnson is now presiding over the highest-taxing administration since the Second World War, with the planned cut to Universal Credit and 1.25 per cent hike in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sunak to unveil further half-a-billion of support to help people into work

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will commit more than £500 million in fresh funding to help people back into work as he seeks to stem the continuing turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Sunak is shifting the focus on to getting people into new or better jobs as the Government comes under sustained pressure over a major squeeze on living standards.The extra funding comes with Mr Sunak and Boris Johnson under pressure from within the Conservative ranks about the historically high tax burden.Funding for the new package will not be set out until the spending review and Budget later this month.Mr Sunak will...
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

Furlough is ending – will unemployment spike?

Around one million Britons are expected to feel the pinch on their finances as the government’s furlough package came to an end yesterday. The scheme – also known as the coronavirus job retention scheme – was unveiled on 20 March last year after Covid-19 ravaged many parts of the UK economy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furlough#Uk#Treasury#Sky News#People
Eater

The Furlough Scheme That Supported Millions of Hospitality Jobs Is Gone

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, more colloquially known as furlough, is over. First introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March 2020 — but not before, according to U.K. Hospitality estimates, the restaurant sector laid off nearly quarter of a million workers — the scheme in which the government paid 80, then 70 , then 60 percent of people’s wages was initially envisaged as lasting until May 2020. Then it got extended to June 2020. And now, 15 months later, after supporting around nine million workers at its peak, it is finished. And while the number of hospitality workers protected by the scheme dropped precipitously through spring and summer 2021, there were still around 260,000 at the end of July.
ECONOMY
buckinghamshirelive.com

'Covid Black Thursday': Uncertainty over jobs as £70bn furlough scheme ends

The £70 billion furlough programme will come to an end on Thursday, prompting concerns about future job security. Uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Job losses expected as furlough scheme ends

Economists have warned that there is likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies when the support ends. Job losses will be “part of the process” according to a Government minister, as the furlough scheme comes to an end. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke told...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Sunak proud of furlough, but ‘not done’ supporting people

The Chancellor said ‘everyone is now back at work, and that’s a fantastic thing’. Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he is “proud” of what furlough has achieved, adding the Government is “not done” supporting people and he feels confident about the future. It comes as the furlough scheme ends on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Computer Weekly

Will the end of furlough help fill tech vacancies?

When the government’s furlough scheme closes today (30 September), it will bring a remarkable chapter in public and business life to a conclusion. Nothing quite like it has been seen before. It has provided such effective support to thousands of companies and millions of employees across the UK that it has limited joblessness to just 5.2% during the sharpest contraction in three centuries. Truly an extraordinary measure for extraordinary times.
ECONOMY
BBC

Furlough scheme end offers recruitment hopes

Businesses have said the end of the furlough scheme should help them fill vacant positions. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was designed to keep people employed in sectors which could not operate during lockdown. Wayne Topley, managing director of Yorkshire-based Cedar Court Hotels, said it had been helpful. However, he...
RETAIL
nitravelnews.com

Furlough End Puts Travel Industry Jobs at Risk Says ANITA

With the ending of furlough today (September 30) some sectors are still operating with various restrictions, not least the travel industry, one of the hardest hit sectors in the pandemic and are now calling on the NI Executive to help retain sector jobs. Chairman of ANITA, Damian Murphy said: “As...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

Analysis-End of Furlough Brings Uncertainty for UK Jobs and Economy

LONDON (Reuters) - More than a million British workers face an uncertain future this week as the UK becomes the world's first big economy to wind up its COVID-19 jobs support scheme. The programme, which at its peak paid a third of employees to stay at home, cost more than...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

How many people in the UK are still unvaccinated?

Around 18.4 million people have not yet received any dose of a coronavirus jab. Booster jabs of Covid-19 vaccine are now being rolled out across the UK for people aged 50 and over or who are clinically vulnerable – but millions of people have still not had even one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson tells business leaders it is their responsibility to prevent Christmas food shortages

Boris Johnson has told business leaders that avoiding Christmas food shortages is their responsibility, claiming it is not the government’s job to “fix” supply problems.As the Conservative party conference opened, the prime minister admitted to having known for months that the haulage industry was in trouble – and, strikingly, admitted that may continue into the festive season.But, asked if more emergency visas will be issued to step up supplies, he turned the tables on industry, arguing it is “fundamentally up to them to work out the way ahead”.“In the end, those businesses, those industries, are the best solvers of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

PM insists there is ‘no alternative’ to staffing shortages as he denies crisis

Boris Johnson has insisted there is “no alternative” to the problems stemming from staffing shortages as he faced criticism for denying that the UK is in crisis.The Prime Minister said on Tuesday he is “not worried” about rising prices and the jobs gap that have played a role in petrol pumps running dry and risk a mass pig cull and shortages this Christmas.Mr Johnson played down the prospect that rising inflation rates could cancel out wage growth as he pins his long-term hopes on transitioning into a high-wage, high-skilled economy in the wake of Brexit.But warnings also emerged from the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

271K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy