Venom: Let There Be Carnage

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whiney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody the upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who are John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic with Kasi Lemmons directing. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become...
Variety

George Clooney Jokes That He ‘Destroyed’ Batman Franchise So He Wasn’t Asked to Join ‘The Flash’

Don’t look for George Clooney to reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash” movie like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be doing. “They didn’t ask me,” Clooney told me Sunday night at a special screening of “The Tender Bar,” the coming-of-age drama he directed that stars Affleck, Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when ‘The Flash’ comes by.” Clooney played the Caped Crusader in Joel Schumacher’s infamous 1997 film “Batman & Robin” opposite Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone. “He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s...
IndieWire

‘Eternals’ New Footage: Angelina Jolie Does Battle in Chloé Zhao’s Marvel Superhero Epic

New footage from “Eternals,” two-time Academy Award-winning “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has arrived. The cosmic Marvel Studios/Disney film will be released exclusively in theaters on November 5. That’s unlike other recent Disney releases such as “Black Widow,” which opened day-and-date in theaters and on Premium Access Disney+ to much legal ballyhoo in the form of a (now-settled) lawsuit from Scarlett Johansson. Marvel president Kevin Feige has been firm about preserving a theatrical experience for “Eternals,” whose massive ensemble includes Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail...
AFP

'Venom' swings to top of N.America box office

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Sony's latest instalment in its Spider-Man Universe, debuted to pre-pandemic levels atop the North American box office, taking in $90.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. The estimated haul for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the biggest three-day launch of the coronavirus pandemic era. The film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien. In second place was another newcomer, "The Addams Family 2," which took in $18 million. The animated film by United Artists follows the iconically creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family as they go on vacation.
kiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Venom: Let There Be Carnage

When we last saw reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), he had formed an uneasy alliance with Venom (also Hardy), the symbiote living in his body. A symbiote is basically a second personality that can interact with its host, but also occasionally appear in physical form as a being with superpowers. The setup is reminiscent of "Malignant," a horror movie from a few weeks ago. But this movie spent millions of dollars on a CGI Venom, whereas that movie spent what looked to be a couple hundred bucks on a puppet. The puppet was way creepier.
Variety

After ‘Venom 2’ Galvanizes the Box Office, What’s Next for Movie Theaters?

For cinema operators and Hollywood studios alike, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has been the loudest indication yet that maybe, just maybe, the movie theater business can rebound from COVID-19 wreckage. The Sony Pictures supervillain sequel sunk its teeth into the box office with $90.1 million, a debut that’s impressively reminiscent of opening weekends prior to the global health crisis. It’s the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release, ranking ahead of “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). The follow-up film also surpassed its predecessor’s $80...
IndieWire

Everyone Wants ‘Free Guy’ at Home and They’re Already Lining Up for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) is now on Premium VOD after a 45-day window, “The Addams Family 2” (United Artists/$19.99) is new at theaters and on PVOD, and even though it will be weeks before box-office champion “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) makes its PVOD debut, it’s already making itself known on the charts. The platforms’ uneasy relationship continues to evolve. It was a great weekend for theaters with “Carnage” taking in $90 million domestic, a success hinted by strong VOD showings the week prior with the 2018 “Venom” (Sony). However, last week also saw the nearly unprecedented offer (on all platforms)...
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
heroichollywood.com

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Has Perfect Response To Facebook Outage

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took advantage of yesterday’s Facebook outage by teasing the film’s famous undiscovered easter egg. Guardians of the Galaxy features dozens upon dozens of easter eggs that reference the wider Marvel universe but there’s still one that fans haven’t discovered. For years fans have been searching for the mythical final easter egg that is lodged somewhere in the film’s two-hour run time. Director James Gunn has played coy regarding what the easter egg has entailed, maintaining that it’s something that’s just waiting to be discovered.
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
radiomisfits.com

Caffeinated Comics – Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Steven wouldn’t see it so Jon and Owen O’Riordan took a big cinematic bite of this slice of goofy pie. They discuss whether director Andy Serkis made the difference in the shift in tone, two great actors taking it easy, controlling motion capture blobs of symbiote on screen and, of course, THAT Read more…
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
