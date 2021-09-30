"Venom: Let There Be Carnage," Sony's latest instalment in its Spider-Man Universe, debuted to pre-pandemic levels atop the North American box office, taking in $90.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. The estimated haul for the Friday-through-Sunday period was the biggest three-day launch of the coronavirus pandemic era. The film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien. In second place was another newcomer, "The Addams Family 2," which took in $18 million. The animated film by United Artists follows the iconically creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family as they go on vacation.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO