Christine Draper Futrell, 91, of Hertford, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Futrell was born in Northampton County on October 31, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Stephen Olin Draper and Laura Padget Draper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin David Futrell, Jr., and by her daughter-in-law, Debby Futrell. A longtime resident of Roanoke Rapids, in more recent years she had resided in both the Holiday Island community of Hertford and later in Albemarle Village Apartments, also in Hertford. A homemaker, through the years she had worked in various retail and hospitality occupations, but mostly was a lifelong caregiver having always been available and willing to care and provide for the needs of others when the time arose. While living in Hertford she attended and enjoyed fellowship in Bethlehem Church of Christ. An avid cook, she was especially known for her Sunday dinners, always looking forward to providing that special meal for her family. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she dearly cared for her family and was always known to say to them, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck". Surviving are her son, Mark Futrell of Hertford; her daughter, Linda Spence (husband, Don) of Elizabeth City; four granddaughters, Mandy Whitehurst (husband, Chris) of Camden, Lauren Williams of Wilmington, and Gabrielle and Alethia Spence, both of Elizabeth City; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Alex, Grace, and Hadley. A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family will hold a private graveside memorial service in Woodland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328, or online at www.heart.org. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.