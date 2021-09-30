CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok's Favorite Skin Care Brand Makes a Best-Selling Night Cream That's Just $14

By Eden Lichterman
In Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since skin care aficionado Hyram Yarbro (a.k.a. @skincarebyhyram) began reviewing CeraVe products on TikTok, the affordable drugstore brand has taken the beauty industry by storm. Shoppers love the brand's staple daytime products, like the Daily Moisturizing Lotion, the Hydrating Facial Cleanser, and the AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30. And for their nighttime skin care routines, thousands of customers on Amazon swear by the Skin Renewing Night Cream, which is currently on sale for $14.

