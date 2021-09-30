TikTok's Favorite Skin Care Brand Makes a Best-Selling Night Cream That's Just $14

For some, a rug is not just a rug. At least, that seems to be true for interior designer and founder of EyeSwoon, Athena Calderone. “I would say that a rug contains and holds so much emotion, memories, comfort, and of course is the grounding element that beautiful design is built upon,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. For the designer, though, it’s a stronger feeling than most — so much so, that she decided to embark on a new rug collaboration of her own. To the delight of adoring fans and rug enthusiasts, Calderone and Beni have teamed up to launch Broken Symmetry, a collection of 10 designs that were a labor of love between the brand and the Instagram sensation herself.

