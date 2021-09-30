TikTok's Favorite Skin Care Brand Makes a Best-Selling Night Cream That's Just $14
Ever since skin care aficionado Hyram Yarbro (a.k.a. @skincarebyhyram) began reviewing CeraVe products on TikTok, the affordable drugstore brand has taken the beauty industry by storm. Shoppers love the brand's staple daytime products, like the Daily Moisturizing Lotion, the Hydrating Facial Cleanser, and the AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30. And for their nighttime skin care routines, thousands of customers on Amazon swear by the Skin Renewing Night Cream, which is currently on sale for $14.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0