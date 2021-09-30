Warwickshire v Lancashire: Bob Willis Trophy final, day three – live!

Craig Miles of Warwickshire celebrates running out Alex Davies. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Did I mention that Balderson has fifty? In the grandstand dark coats perched on white seats watch carefully.

Today’s play is held in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society’s Sport against Dementia campaign.

Alzheimer's Society (@alzheimerssoc) The @ecb #BobWillisTrophy final 3rd day will be held in support of our #SportUnitedAgainstDementia campaign: https://t.co/hfxNYD3J0Z@flintoff11: 'It’s great to be supporting SUAD as one of its Champions...making sure both sport watchers & players can get the help they deserve.' September 24, 2021

9.43am 09:43

“They should call off the Ashes, postpone it to the same time next year,’ writes Andrew Benton. “Then England could go to Pakistan.

“On books, I go to the charity specialist bookshops, there’s always something interesting to pick up in there, and the authors have been paid when the books were bought new so all your money goes to a charitable cause. A winter of checking out cricket tomes is therefore called for - thanks for the idea!.”

9.05am 09:05

Bresnan has switched ends, buffeting in from the pavilion end where doughty members in jackets have arrived for one (last) day’s cricket watching. Wells is in a perky mood, punishing anything loose. Lancashire 90-1 (Balderson 36, Wells 41)

Wells: in bloom. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

8.23am 08:23

Afternoon session

They’re back on after lunch,, the Warwickshire flag billowing away on top of the pavilion and, as I type this, eight fielders with hands in their pockets or tucked under their armpits.

Apologies, we seem to be having a few problems with the comments, hopefully it will be fixed soon.

7.45am 07:45

Lunch Lancashire 40-1 (Balderson 20, Wells 9)

A much better hand played by Lancashire this time around. Off they go, while the groundsmen brush the pitch with three different brushes (including one old-school one made of twigs) and paint new white lines.

7.42am 07:42

An email arrives, from Matt Winter. “Why on earth did the umpire feel the need to review that run about? Lord knows the County Championship is glacial as it is without that malarkey.”

It was odd. I can only guess it was because he didn’t see it clearly, and didn’t want to just go with his gut feeling if it could be checked.

Incidentally I love the fact that Warwickshire have their names on both their shirts and jumpers. I think only England’s shirts are marked - though, admittedly names are more difficult on a cable knit than on whatever polyester type thing Warwicks are wearing.

7.14am 07:14

WICKET! Davies run out 11 (Lancashire 23-1)

A risky run, a fantastic pick-up-and-launch from Miles, and the door closes on Davies’ Lancashire career. Best of luck at Edgbaston, Al, you had a good innings at Old Trafford.

Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) Run out by Miles pic.twitter.com/VpCvFUj3AR September 30, 2021

6.53am 06:53

A fantastic picture from England’s European Cricket Championship game against Finland yesterday in Carmata. England won by 14 runs. Thanks Romeo.

Romeo Romeo Tango Ψιτιζεν οφ Νοςηερε (@RomeoCCLive) @tjaldred This was yesterday, against England. https://t.co/G05cV0PRyz September 30, 2021

6.29am 06:29

“Hello Tanya.” Hello Austin Baird!

“You mentioned that people should write in with book recommendations etc as the season winds down.Well, I don’t have a recommendation but I would suggest to your followers that they give the Wisden Short Story competition a go.

Details are herehttps://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/discover/non-fiction-features/wisden/competitions/

“No more than 500 words. I have absolutely no pretensions as a writer but I gave it a shot for the 2018 edition just for the hell of it. I didn’t win but my name will be in the Wisden Cricketers Almanack forever (as will yours). An achievement in itself. Plus it’s fun.”

Thanks Austin.

6.04am 06:04

As Craig Miles twice clonks Tom Bailey down the ground for four - these Warwickshire boys really do fancy the big 500 - some wise words for the winter arrive from Rob Jones. “Hot chocolate and croissants cheer up most situations.”

Winter warmers. Photograph: Lewi Joly/AP

5.58am 05:58

This is worth a read, as always, from Michael Atherton.

Mike atherton (@Athersmike) Some very odd comments yday from ECB chair; raised more questions than answershttps://t.co/uC00O89iAN September 30, 2021

5.55am 05:55

On the book front, this might be of interest, the shortlist for the Cricket Writers’ Club Book of the year.

Cricket Writers' Club (@CricketMediaUK) We are delighted to reveal the shortlist for the 2021 Derek Hodgson Book Award. Thanks to @edwardscricket and his panel for pulling the list together. And congrats to all the authors – the winner will be announced at our annual lunch on October 5 https://t.co/ne1bkfMNme pic.twitter.com/mna5RjiWRW September 17, 2021

5.41am 05:41

Wednesday's play

A soporific second day of the Bob Willis Trophy came and went with Warwickshire practising for world domination. As inexorably as the rising and setting autumnal sun, on they strode, the occasional wicket only a temporary diversion, as they notched up two hundreds, two fifties, and a forty on the way to a first-innings lead of 386.

The captain, Will Rhodes, who finished the day unbeaten on 151, was given a standing ovation as he trotted back up the steps of the pavilion. What a last hurrah to his season: catching Jack Brooks to secure the Championship at Edgbaston on Friday, and powering on to his first century of the summer, at Lord’s, to put the game well out of Lancashire’s reach.

Rhodes fizzed with man-about-town confidence, off the mark with a four through the covers, with another four, this time a spank through midwicket, bringing up his fifty in foot-tapping time. He was ruthless on anything too short or wide, as was Rob Yates, the pair putting on 110 for the second wicket.

Yates, one of the most talked about young batsmen on the circuit, reached his hundred with an eggs-over-easy cover drive, becoming the first player to make five first-class centuries this season and the first since Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke to make five or more in a summer at the tender age of 22 or younger. It was also his first century away from Edgbaston, and in front of the Sky cameras too.

There were also runs for Sam Hain and Michael Burgess, with poor Matthew Lamb the only recognised batsman to fail, skedaddled for a duck by a beauty from Luke Wells that dipped and turned out of the dust.

As play pushed towards six o’clock, Matt Parkinson launched into yet another over, his shadow stretching back almost to the start of the season. He picked up his 100th first-class wicket, after Burgess pushed forward and was snaffled by Alex Davies behind the stumps (a story within a story: Warwickshire keeper present stumped by Warwickshire keeper – possibly – to come). His 101st followed when an uncharacteristically subdued Tim Bresnan was caught for four. It was a plucky and tireless performance, reeling in with the ball.

As if to suit the mood of the day, the meeting between the 18 county chief executives and chairs to work out the structure for the 2022 summer decided on nothing. They talked over the England and Wales Cricket Board recommendations (three conferences next season, with the results having some bearing on a return to a two-division structure in 2023) and returned to their counties to consult. The ballots will be returned early next week. A two-thirds majority is needed for any decision to pass.

5.00am 05:00

Preamble

Good morning from a damp Lord’s, where play is due to start on time if the skies stay zipped up. In the spirit of the Guardian I stopped off for a vegan porridge and, next to the cafe, in St John’s Wood Church Gardens, a succession of well-dressed pooches were being taken for their morning jaunt. It’s a lovely place to be.

On the pitch, Warwickshire 464-7 have a lead of 386. Lancashire’s reckoning is approaching.