Atomwaffen Leader Who Sent Swastika-Covered Posters to Reporters Convicted of Five Federal Felonies

Furious parents have gotten so out of control that Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered federal law enforcement authorities to step in to deal with what he called a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against teachers and school board members. A Justice Department statement said Garland has directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to urgently meet law enforcement leaders to discuss what they can do to fight back against threats from angry parents. Last week, the National School Boards Association appealed to President Joe Biden for federal help in dealing with the threats, which the group said are mainly coming from anti-maskers and parents who wrongly believe their kids are being taught critical race theory. Garland wrote: “Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values.”

LAW ・ 19 HOURS AGO