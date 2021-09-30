2021 Fantasy Football: Week 4 Quarterback Streamers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. For Week 3, I recommended Daniel Jones against the Falcons, Justin Fields against the Browns, and Teddy Bridgewater against the Jets. Jones salvaged his day with some rushing yards but disappointed against a weak Atlanta secondary after losing both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton to hamstring injuries. Fields was an absolute disaster and can’t be trusted until we see a coherent game plan from Matt Nagy, and while the Broncos predictably dominated the Jets, the running backs stole the touchdowns along with four field goals from Brandon McManus, leaving little meat on the bone for Bridgewater.