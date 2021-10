The world's airlines pledged to reach "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050 on Monday even as a trade group forecast profit losses from the pandemic extending into next year. "For aviation, net zero is a bold, audacious commitment. But it is also a necessity," Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told top airline executives meeting in Boston. "The important decision that we must make today will secure the freedom to fly for future generations." The promise comes ahead of the United Nations climate change conference (COP26) in Britain amid rising public clamor for action.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO