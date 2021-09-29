CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police identify body found in Sandalwood area as missing 27-year-old woman

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 7 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:52 p.m.: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found near a retention pond on Wednesday as Teresa Gorczyca, a 27-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week.

Gorczyca was last seen in her home near the 4000 block of Kernan Boulevard South.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Gorczyca are still being investigated.

Her family has been notified and is asking for privacy as they mourn.

Anyone with any information on the disappearance or death of Gorczyca should contact police at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.:

In a news conference Wednesday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are working this investigation as an undetermined death but had very limited details to share.

Police say they are working with the medical examiner now to confirm the identity of the body found. They did not disclose if it was a male or female but said additional details will come after the identification.

JSO said the investigation lead by the homicide unit is ongoing in the area. Currently, they do not have a person of interest and are asking the community for information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dive team pulled a body out of a ditch near a retention pond on Rolls Royce Court and Alfa Romeo Drive in Sandalwood Wednesday.

JSO has established a perimeter around the area and has declared it a crime scene.

The homicide unit is on the scene as well as the medical examiner unit.

Action News Jax Dani Bozzini is at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

