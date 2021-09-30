Stellar in Sanford, The Current Seafood Counter is going with the flow | Review

The peel & eats are firm and beautifully seasoned. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

“I want more,” one of my dining companions said.

There were three of us sitting in the low din of the Basin, the spacious bar at one end of Henry’s Depot in Sanford. Near closing time on a weeknight, the place was buzzing with both people and live music as a guitar slinger deftly tackled classic rock instrumentals. His guitar gently wept. To some extent, so did my friend.

“More of what?” I asked.

“Just more ,” she said. “Let’s get one more thing.”

We’d already conquered a selection of eats from The Current Seafood Counter — the shrimp fritters, the Connecticut lobster roll, the blackened mahi sandwich, the smoked fish dip — plus a chili-laden Coney dog from Maggie Dog , one stall over. But it’s hard to resist an Oliver Twistian plea, even from a grown woman with a belly full of food. And so, peel and eat shrimp it was.

I managed one, but I knew it would be good from the moment I picked it up. It was ideally sized, firm, redolent of lemon and cayenne and other infused goodness, but none more than its pure, unadulterated shrimpiness.

Simplicity and clean flavors were something The Current’s owner, Mike Smith, had front of mind when he opened the stall, which recently passed its one-year mark.

“I didn’t invent seafood. I’m not going to reinvent seafood, but I’ve been in Florida a long time and the peel-and-eat shrimp here is way too often overboiled, overcooked, over-seasoned.”

This heavy-handedness is something I’ve found with frequency over the years myself, and the reason I almost never order anything blackened. Especially seafood. I theorize this unfortunate common practice is the reason people complain about fish tasting fishy.

Not the case with The Current’s mahi sandwich, I am happy to report. It’s as beautifully done as any mahi (or blackened, for that matter) handheld could be — seared well enough to remain composed but beautifully tender. This fish is so often overcooked, in particular in casual, churn-it-out seafood settings.

The Current — in its food-hall location — is of course casual, but offering quality in simple surroundings was Smith’s aim, as was a menu that drew inspiration from the Northeast.

No stranger to Orlando’s food scene, Smith spent years working with the beloved Imperial brand — he opened its second location here in Sanford nine years ago, then managed the Orlando location before heading back to the Bokey to open the Sullivan, the Imperial’s neighbor and sister venue.

All the while, though, ideas that percolated through time spent working in places like Chicago, New York and Maine remained. A year ago, at 50, Smith decided it was time to pull the trigger on a couple. First up was The Current. Just a couple of months ago, hot dog joint Maggie Dog — named after Smith’s beloved pup — slid into the space next door.

“I love those foods, and so a lot of my ideas are just selfish ones,” he jokes. “Seafood in Florida, so often it’s either that typical low-level, over-fried, over-blackened basket — or it’s fine dining.”

Smith sought to do something mid-level, high quality and approachable — with a reasonable price point as well. Sales at The Current — and items like that mahi sandwich (just wow) — say he’s hitting the mark. That and his waning ability to play with the menu.

Ask him about the shrimp burger and Smith will laugh.

“That one’s driving me nuts!” he says, noting that every time he tries to pull it off the board, customers revolt.

“Don’t get me wrong, I like it,” he says of what’s essentially a shrimp cake, “egg, panko, onion, peppers and a lotta, lotta shrimp — really shrimp-heavy.”

They deep-fry the thing before topping it with grilled pineapple and teriyaki cabbage slaw.

“But it’s a fluke I tried out of the blue and it stuck hard. I tell people I’m thinking about taking it off and they look at me like they’re gonna kill me. So I leave it,” Smith says.

Those fritters are shrimp-heavy, too, turning what’s far-too-often a filler-laden disappointment into something fresh, fried-to-order and chunky with meat.

The warm, buttery Connecticut lobster roll is a staple now, too, alongside its cold Maine cousin.

“It sells better,” says Smith, noting that he’s now doing about 120 lobster rolls a week. Piled high with tender hunks and served alongside Old Bay fries, at $25 it’s priced lower than it should be these days, but Smith says it’s good marketing.

“It brings in the wife, maybe the husband and the kids get something else,” he hypothesizes. “And to be known for having a good lobster roll is fun.”

So, too, is the setting, which he finds ideal for this stage of the concept’s development.

“Henry’s Depot is all over the place and it works. There’s a synergy with all the different concepts. We’re all conscientious of what each other is doing, making sure we don’t step on one another’s toes. It’s good for families and groups of friends who have different tastes. We have a great patio and with the fall coming up it’s a nice place to sit.”

In what he calls “the craziest year to open a business that he’s ever seen,” things are chucking along well enough at The Current to imagine jumping ship to a location up the block at some point as young Maggie Dog — with its creative takes on tube steak — finds its feet. (If you go, try that rabbit sausage with the house-made blackberry Dijon!) Maybe next year.

“I’d love to have a full bar and oyster bar,” he says, “or maybe something more fast-casual, a Tijuana Flats-style place that’s not a fancy night out, simple enough to do a couple of them in the region … but I’ll let fate dictate the future.”

And go where the Current leads him.

If you go: 212 W. 1st St. in Sanford, henrysdepot.com/current-seafood-counter

