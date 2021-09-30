CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Combat Meth, California Will Try A Bold Treatment: Pay Drug Users To Stop Using

KPCW
KPCW
 5 days ago
When Billy Lemon was trying to kick his methamphetamine addiction, he went to a drug treatment program at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation three times a week and peed in a cup. If it tested negative for meth, he got paid about $7. "For somebody who had not had any...

KPCW

KPCW

