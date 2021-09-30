1 In 7 People Are 'Some Other Race' On The U.S. Census. That's A Big Data Problem

Far from the mountains of Switzerland or the beaches of the Caribbean, South Dakota has become a poster child for the American states that have loosened their tax laws to attract wealthy investors.
"Over the past decade, South Dakota, Nevada and more than a dozen other US states have transformed themselves into leaders in the business of peddling financial secrecy," according to the vast investigation into offshore tax havens released this week known as the "Pandora Papers".
With secrecy and systems that allow clients to evade tax or pay nothing during an inheritance, these states are locked in fierce competition to attract funds from investors at home and abroad.
"Almost half the states are in the competition," said Chuck Collins of the Institute for Policy Studies, one of the experts who provided background to journalists who worked on the Pandora Papers, told AFP.
