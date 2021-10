Not every player makes the leap from the Championship to LaLiga, but if there's one thing Arnaut Danjuma knows, it's how to adapt. Last season he was tearing up England's second tier with Bournemouth as their top scorer, and now he's already taken the Spanish top flight by storm after sealing a £21million move to Villarreal. He has three goals in his last five with the Yellow Submarine, and will be looking to sink Manchester United ahead of their Champions League clash on Wednesday night.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO