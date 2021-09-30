Vero approves craft distilleries in both historic downtown and airport district

The Vero Beach City Council has unanimously voted to allow craft distilleries to do business in both the airport district and in the historic downtown business district. It was no surprise when a second and final public hearing last week for the land use change requested by the owners of 21st Amendment Distillery resulted in a resounding “yes” vote. No one has spoken out against the craft distilleries at several public meetings, there’s been little discussion prior to the votes except to voice support, and the city planning staff recommends approval.