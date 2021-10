For most students, creating an organization during high school can cause additional stress, but students Arya Rajesh (11) and Spoorthi Marada (11) are an exception. The two created Steps to Science in the fall of 2020, which is a nonprofit organization that allows elementary school students in, especially underprivileged areas to get a free science education. Teaching younger children different subjects requires more interactive guiding activities to be used. The courses in the organization are not just lecture-based but are also hands-on. This way the young students can process exactly what they are learning throughout the lessons.

